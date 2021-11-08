The details that come to us from Elden Ring come out by droppers, especially those that have to do with performance. From Software’s new work in collaboration with George RR Martin stood out last week with a gameplay of more than 15 minutes and the studio has confirmed that its PC version will have a maximum of 60 images per second, although that is not the worst that we have found of the Japanese on the platform.

A limitation that we will not be able to overcome by modifying the game data, as happened with Dark Souls 3 on PC. So we will have to wait for post-launch mod, almost a custom for company games, with which you can increase from “artificial” form the rate of images per second.

In addition, Elden Ring will have a maximum resolution of 4K and will admit HDR, although information on the support for ultra-wide monitors has not transpired. In relation to the famous ray tracing, From Software has confirmed that Elden Ring will make use of this technology, but it is very likely that we will have to wait for a post-launch patch.

Hopefully the issues we had to deal with with the Dark Souls trilogy on PC will dissipate with this release. Elden Ring will arrive, after a delay of a month, next February 25, 2022 and we can already get hold of its spectacular special editions.