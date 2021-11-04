Not satisfied with the spectacular and extensive commented gameplay of Elden Ring that was published this afternoon, an in-depth look at this expected open world souls, Bandai Namco has also confirmed that the new FroSoftware will hit stores in various special and collector’s editions which will include a ton of items, including an impressive figure and a replica of the helmet.

Specifically, Elden Ring will feature at its launch three physical editions. Ordered from least to greatest in terms of contents and price We find the Launch Edition, the Collector’s Edition and the Premium Collector’s Edition. Each one more spectacular than the last. This is what it includes each:

Launch Edition

Physical play

Postcards

Cloth patch

Stickers

Poster

Alternate Steelbook

Price: 69.99 euros.

Collector’s Edition

Physical play

Digital soundtrack

Malenia statue

Hardcover art book (40 pages)

Steelbook with exclusive art

Collector’s Edition Special Box

Price: 189.99 euros.

Premium Collector’s Edition

Physical play

Digital soundtrack

Replica of the helmet of Malenia

Malenia statue

Hardcover art book (40 pages)

Steelbook with exclusive art

Collector’s Edition Special Box

Price: 259.99 euros.

This is all content from the Elden Ring Collector’s Editions that can already be booked on the Bandai Namco Official Store. Elden Ring comes out on February 25, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, so before confirming your reservation make sure you have well selected platform correct.