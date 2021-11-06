Yes, we’ve all been rubbing our eyes for more than a day. Yes, we all deny ever looping through the same video, but let’s face it: Elden Ring’s gameplay is simply spectacular. From Software’s work gave us a really extensive preview in which they showed us some of the main details of the title.

With totally long teeth, now the next stop in the hype station is the closed beta that Bandai Namco prepares. The registration date has already ended on November 1 and now we are crossing our fingers to get one of the available places. To warm the atmosphere even more, the Elden Ring’s Twitter account has shared the classes that we can choose during the test.









There are five in total, but it is not clear if we will enjoy more in the final version. In any case, these are the names of each of them:

Warrior.

Enchanted knight.

Prophet.

Champion.

bloody Wolf.

It seems pretty clear that the enchanted warrior or knight will be more intended for hand-to-hand combat, while the prophet aims to be the class specializing in magic. Nevertheless, more doubts generated by the champion and the bloody wolf, whose specialty is pure speculation.

It should be remembered that if you are one of the lucky ones, Elden Ring Beta Kicks Off November 12 and it will have several schedules to be able to play. It will end on November 15. You can also try to get your hands on the collector’s editions.