The talismans will be the equippable version of the rings in Elden Ring, and they will be more varied

Less than two months before the official launch of Elden Ring, new playable details of the new FromSoftware continue to arrive. This time, this new information has to do with the absence of rings as pieces of equipment, a classic of the Souls. How could it be otherwise, this has its explanation.

“There are a couple of reasons for this choice,” comments v, editor of Elden ring, in the latest issue of EDGE magazine (via WCCFTech). “The first is, yeah, we did explore rings a lot as equippable items in our previous games, Dark Souls in particular, and that’s why talismans this time allowed us to approach those ideas in a different way, with a greater variety of designs. And the second reason is that of course the rings exist as physical ‘finger rings’ in this game, but more like unique elements that are involved in the story and events of unique characters. So we wanted them to have a special positioning within the world of Elden Ring and also to be something different from a design point of view in relation to talismans. “

In this my interview is where Miyazaki confessed that he does not play Elden Ring, despite being his ideal type of game. The reason for this, explained the creative, is that it is a game designed for players who like exploration, since much of its narrative is environmental and as he is the creator of the game “he knows all the secrets and hidden mysteries, you will not experience the same as a new player. “

George RR Martin clarifies what he has done at the Elden Ring

In either case, Elden Ring will finally go on sale next February 25, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC as one of the most anticipated games of next year. We’ll see what else the new action-role-playing proposal from the creators of Dark Souls has to surprise.

Related topics: Bandai namco

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe