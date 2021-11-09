Elden Ring is one of the most anticipated titles of 2022. In fact, although we are not clear about the possible game of the year 2021, many are clear that 2022 should be From Software’s game after seeing the gameplay that the company showed us last week. We could see spectacular fights, new magic move animations, spirit summons, and a menu item that will be familiar to many longtime players from From Software titles: non-stop menus that don’t stop the game.

This element could be appreciated in the Elden Ring gameplay (from minute 5:35), in which it could be seen that, when the player navigated through the equipment menus, there was movement from behind in the game. It is possible that this will change between here and the end game, but it will most likely remain this way, as this element has been present in most of the latest titles created by From Software.

As expected, this feature is quite unpopular among certain sectors of the video game that demand elements that make souls-like easier, a current that collides head-on with the idea of ​​the author possessed by the saga. Where a sector demands an easy way that makes the fighting easier, however, the game offers elements such as cooperative multiplayer or the summoning of fellow NPCs to make boss battles more accessible.

Truly, even if it is a very effective way not to disturb the game ecosystem, is still insufficient for many. This debate has been appearing periodically for years and, seeing that Elden Ring points in the same direction as previous games, even going back to the menus without a pause that Sekiro did have, it is likely that this theme will resurface, which, for more than one, will already find it tiring. Anyway, except for the lucky people with access to the beta, the date on which players will be able to enjoy this title is getting closer and closer. Collector’s Editions flew in a matter of hours, so it is expected that the launch of this title on February 25 be a success.