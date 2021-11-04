The long awaited moment has finally come to see Elden Ring in action. As we informed you yesterday, Bandai Namco has published an extensive 15 minute gameplay of the new From Software work that will arrive next year. So we have been able to take a look at a multitude of important details that have served to affirm why this will be one of the great games of next year.

As soon as the video begins, it leaves us with several sequences a sinister open world with fantasy elements that we can explore on foot or on horseback and out of nowhere an imposing dragon emerges to which it will be necessary to face, all this with a brutal quality.

At the time of showing the map we have been able to verify that its size is enormous and that it will take us countless hours to explore all its corners. In fact, in order not to get lost, we can place all kinds of signals on it in case we want to return somewhere to participate later. In addition, the scenarios offer a great exploration, with a vertical layout at times.

Naturally what has not been lacking in this gameplay are the combats In which you can see that From Software is behind them by having to think well when to attack with devastating blows and at the same time dodge the impacts of the enemies. And if things get complicated, we will have the possibility of invoking spirits to throw us a cable.





Sometimes the best thing to do is go unnoticed and the video itself shows us that there will be no shortage of moments when you will have to move stealthily, because we never know when a powerful final boss will appear that forces us to do our best if we want to live to tell the tale. Of course, these meetings promise to be the most impressive.

But not everything will be moving from one place to another through fields, forests, mountains, etc., since also there will be dungeons in which we will have to enter and in which treasures, traps and of course hellish creatures will await us that will try to stop us. Likewise, we have also been able to meet a girl named Melina who will appear in the bonfires that we meet.





On the other hand, dungeons will not have a single path to explore them, so we can enter them by different routes interacting with the environment and with the elements that are inside, which in turn implies that not all options will be equally safe or dangerous.

Finally, the gameplay ends with a final boss that we have seen so far in the odd image and the one that will probably make us bite the dust on more than one occasion, but that will be the February 25 when Elden ring goes on sale for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC, so we are already counting the days until then.