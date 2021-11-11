The year 2021 has not ended yet and many are already convinced of what the GOTY of 2022 will be. It is not for less, because the first gameplay of Elden ring, shown just a few days ago, left From Software fans open-mouthed. Now, just a few hours from the start of its closed beta, Elden Ring is shown in thirty minutes of pure gameplay. And is that some media have had early access to this test version and have been able to play it for several hours to draw their first conclusions. What you will find below is a video of just over half an hour, no comment, in which we can take a look at the general appearance of the new from the creators of the Dark Souls franchise.

These thirty minutes of Elden Ring gameplay, courtesy of the well-known youtuber MKIceAndFire They will serve you not only to delight your eyes with the exquisite landscapes that From Software has built, but also to give you an idea of ​​what to expect in this new and challenging experience. Half an hour full of information about the open world aspect, Over the mini-boss clashes or common enemies that we will meet in the scenarios or also a look at the menus, which give us an idea of ​​how similar and different there is with respect to other video games from the acclaimed Japanese studio, which obviously seems to drink a lot of Dark Souls for this Elden Ring.

Remember that Elden Ring will arrive on February 25, 2022 after its last delay, although in a few days the selected users will be able to enjoy the closed beta. This will take place from November 12-15 and it will allow us to have a first contact with the world built by Hidetaka Miyazaki in collaboration with George RR Martin and start testing things for our first final game when the game launches next year.