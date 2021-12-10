We well know that the slaps that are going to be be crowned the best title of 2022 they are going to be epic. God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West or Starfield are positioned as candidates for that honor. However, the one who does not stop winning that award at the Geoff Keighley ceremony is the same.

For the second year in a row, Elden Ring has been crowned the most anticipated game for 2022 and is not for less. From Software’s trajectory makes it worthy of this honor, which it has also added during this year’s gala with a new cinematic trailer.

This time he has opted for a CGI footage that looks scandalous. The work presents us some of the myths and legends that make up your world, such as colossal battles with giants, fallen kings or fights in which the loss of limbs does not matter to continue fighting.

Elden Ring is scheduled to launch next February 25, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC.