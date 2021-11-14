Elden Ring Impressions - From Software's First Open World

When we finally got our hands on the Elden Ring beta, it almost felt like the arrival of something epic, that feeling of when you’ve been waiting a long time for something that doesn’t seem like it’s ever going to come. After its announcement in the form of a cinematic during E3 2019, the company that created wonders such as Dark Souls or Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice had maintained a deathly silence until this same year, in which it was also confirmed your departure date. Even with everything, the doubts of many of the fans have continually accompanied his emotion, and it is not for less. This is the first time From Software has ventured into the development of an open world title that promises to merge the gameplay of Dark souls with an immense mapping full of exploration.

Fortunately, after testing its beta for several hours, everything indicates that Once again From Software has prepared an outstanding title for us with all the doses of its personal DNA that we like so much. Then you can read our Elden Ring impressions.

Elden Ring drinks a lot from the Dark Souls saga, and that is something that is obvious simply by looking at any image or video of the title. From its medieval setting, with some highly characteristic details such as its armor design, enemies and animations – some of which seem to be clearly reused from previous titles – the new From Software title draws on its most famous saga to date. Those of you familiar with the gameplay loop found in these titles you will feel at home In this open world, in which you must explore, find places of grace – checkpoints that act in the same way as the bonfires in Dark Souls – and eliminate powerful enemies in a completely hostile environment.

And yet despite all the similarities that link Elden Ring to Dark Souls, it is also probably the title that differs the most from the gameplay that From Software has developed in the last decade. Despite the fact that his previous games already enjoyed some freedom when it comes to exploring broad maps and choosing our paths to move forward – especially in the case of Dark Souls 3 – the embrace of a full open world design changes Elden’s approach. Ring takes for certain important aspects. The main one is exploration.

During this beta we have had at our disposal a reasonably small area of ​​the vast world of this game, but it serves in a masterful way to show us how well From Software has been able to adopt the design of the best titles of the genre. As soon as we leave the cave where the tutorial takes place, we are greeted by the immensity of the world that we will be able to travel through, from a high position that serves to praise this characteristic as a declaration of intentions. You can go where you want, the way you want, and in the distance, we can observe various points of interest, strategically placed to guide the player in the most organic way possible.

Near this point, we will also have a character with whom we can talk, if we wish, and he will give us some information about the history of the world of Elden Ring and emphasize that our objective should be to head to the castle, which dominates the views of the entire area. Again, a way tremendously natural to show us what our destiny should be Priority to advance in the plot, but without having to resort to points on a minimap that reduce our sense of freedom.

However, despite having the castle as the main destination, mapping cries out to be explored, thanks to the way in which the level design shows us various points of interest in the distance. For example, in the opposite direction to the castle we can see a huge swamp with a ruinous tower on fire. The design of the tower itself attracts enough attention to want to get closer and see what we find. In addition to a small number of enemies we will also come across a chest containing a high quality sword, and if we walk around we will be greeted by a high difficulty boss: a huge dragon that we can probably blame for the destruction and ignition of the tower.

There are situations of this type throughout the beta mapping, with bosses and mini-bosses roaming its expanse, a cave with treasures, and yes, another totally new boss inside it, NPCs that we can help (or kill), etc. The amount of content unique that populates this area is overwhelming, and encourages us to want to go to its last corner. We highlight the word unique in bold, as we have not found any clearly “copied and pasted” content, such as that often presented by other open world titles.

Elden Ring also embraces its open-world gameplay status with some new mechanics compared to its more linear younger siblings. This time we can collect construction elements with which to make all kinds of objects. For example, the plants that we will find around us can be collected to make bombs, healing ointments for our mount, or simply sell them for money.

As for the mount, we will obtain it shortly after starting and it can be invoked at any time to help us travel this vast world quickly, in addition to being able to fight on its back. However, in the latter case we must be careful, since we will be less precise and effective than on foot, and if it receives enough damage it will die and we will have to revive it by spending one of our precious healing vials.

Regarding the combat, it is also an aspect that has been changed thanks to the extra freedom of the Elden Ring. For many of the bosses who will tour the open world, we will have greater flexibility on how to approach them, which areas we see safest to start combat, or if we want to approach with stealth and thus deliver some first and valuable blows. As for the lesser enemies, stealth charges a greater utility if possible, since we can sneak into their ranks undetected and kill most of them with a single blow, if we prefer, over a frontal assault.

However, this freedom will not always be at our disposal, since the classic bosses will continue to exist behind a foggy door, before whom we will have no choice but to cross our fingers, launch ourselves like Rambo and learn to evade their attacks. in the best way, and die, and die, and keep dying until I get it. Because if, Elden Ring still maintains a difficulty at the same level as previous From Software titlesOnly now we have greater flexibility when deciding where to circulate in the mapping or if we want to leave some areas or enemies for later, when we have raised more levels. Still, even in this beta we are forced to beat the boss who resides in the castle in order to advance.

The only downside that we can get to this beta of Elden Ring is its technical aspect. The new From Software title enters through the eyes thanks to its incredible artistic section, but frankly, the technical section leaves much to be desired. Playing on Xbox Series X, the title’s performance mode is unable to maintain a remotely stable frame rate, dancing between what appears to be an average 50 FPS that rarely holds up to 60. Also, the draw distance is low. and popping is the order of the day, so we can continually see how shadows and vegetation are loading in front of our eyes. Of course, there are still more than 3 months until its launch and we have no doubt that the developers will improve this section, although we are concerned to what extent it may continue to be a problem on the day of its release.

Impressions of Elden Ring – From Software captivates us with its first open world game

This small step through the world of Elden Ring shows us how the title combines the best of previous From Software games with a frankly flawless open world. If the rest of your mapping is capable of replicating the quantity and quality of content that we have been able to experience in this small area, This could become the best game that the Japanese company has developed, and we say it being aware of the very high quality enjoyed by their previous titles.