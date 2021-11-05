Elden Ring: I met the incredible collector's edition ... with a Malenia helmet!

The Japanese company Bandai namco revealed two major editions of Elden ring for collectors and video game fans. Find out the details in this note!

During the presentation of a preview of the gameplay from Elden ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware announced two super luxurious editions that will go on sale: the Collector’s Edition and the Premium Collector’s Edition.

As for the first edition, the Collector’s Edition will include the physical game of Elden Ring, a specially designed box, the digital soundtrack, the steelbook exclusive, a figure of Malenia, Blade of Miquella and a 40-page hardcover art book. On the other hand, the Premium Collector’s Edition It brings the same, but is added an official 1: 1 scale replica of the Malenia helmet. This will be available to fans of the game in the United States and Canada for $ 259.99.

Elden ring is an action role-playing video game created by the Japanese video game designer and current president of the company FromSoftware, Hidetaka Miyazaki next to the writer George RR Martin, known for the award-winning series of novels: A Song of Ice and Fire.

Remember that Elden ring will offer a closed trial so that a certain number of users can enjoy the game for the first time. This will be for a few hours and will help Bandai namco to corroborate the correct operation of the game. The test will take place from November 12 to 15. If you want to participate, you have to connect or register with a valid user of an account on the platform. Bandai Namco, where they will be assigned a game session.

Elden ring It will arrive on February 25, 2020 to PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S and you can already pre-order it in the respective digital stores, or in its physical version.

Share it with whoever you want