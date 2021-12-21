Elden Ring - George RR Martin spoke about his role: "a bit of world-building to serve as the basis for the game"

George RR Martin, author of the Game of Thrones book series, revealed his role in the development of Elden Ring.

Elden ring, the new video game of From Software (Bloodborne, Demon’s Souls, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice) involves the creator of game of Thrones, George RR Martin, In its development, however, it was never very clear what its specific role was in the creation of the project.

George RR Martin and his two cents at the Elden Ring

The famous writer published a new entry on his personal blog “Not A Blog”Some details about your call to work in Elden ring and what he was asked to bring to the dark world of action RPG. George martin I declare that From Software contacted him for help with “A bit of world-building: a deep, dark and resonant one, to serve as the basis for the game they planned to create.”

Martin He admitted that he is not a very recurring gamer, something that was noticed when he mentioned his favorite video games: Master of Orion, Romance of the Three Kingdoms Y Railroad Tycoon, among others, works of the old school. However, he mentions that the opportunity to work with From Software it was “Too exciting to turn down.” Let us remember that the study, with Miyazaki leading the way in creative direction, brought the concept of “souls-like” to the industry with Demon’s Souls (which received a remake in PS5 last year), Dark souls, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice (GOTY 2019 in Game Awards) Y Bloodborne.

Previously, From Software announced that the address of Elden ring It is in charge of Miyazaki and has the creativity of George RR Martin for the story: in the blog post, the writer mentions that he worked on the studio orders, submitted them, and then “Years passed”, so they gave him a long break to work on his other projects, such as The Winds of Winter, the next chapter in the book saga of Game of Thrones.

Do you have doubts about Elden ring? We already played it: read our impressions here.

