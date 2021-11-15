Elden Ring: First Impressions | Bitwares

“Feel free to die in some ditch out there.” These encouraging words come from the first NPC we meet in the Elden Ring, or at least the first in the closed network test that took place these days.

From Software’s action RPG is on basically every 2022 Most Anticipated Game list, and with good reason: to the winning formula of Dark souls an open world is added that promises almost total freedom to explore it. Added to this, the game’s story was created by Hidetaka Miyazaki in collaboration with none other than George RR Martin, so expectations are through the roof. Considering that in the almost 12 hours that I dedicated to it, I barely got to do everything there is to do, only in the section of the map that they let us go through, the words of the NPC are true: we are going to have a lot of freedom when it comes to choose a place where we fall dead.

It would be easy, and a bit naive too, to describe Elden ring just like another Dark souls but in an open world. I feel like doing this would be diminishing all the ways big and small in which the game tries to make a name for itself within the series. Because of course, the DNA of Dark souls is there, but from Software they injected enough changes to the gameplay so that Elden ring feel like something new and with its own identity.

Some of these changes are born from the need to balance the classic gameplay of the series with the freedom to explore that we have in an open world. For example, in addition to the mandatory equivalent to the bonfires of Dark souls (here called Sites of Grace) Elden ring introduces the so-called Spikes of Marika, small statues that are almost always near a boss, enemy camp or important fight scattered around the world and that allow us to respawn directly from that place if we die during the encounter. Even among fans of the series, one of the main criticisms that always stood out was having to travel too far to the point where we had died, running the risk of dying again on the road and losing our souls (or the version of each set of these). If to this we had to add that perhaps we had been exploring the world and did not know exactly where we were standing when a surprise boss found us with our pants down, it is understandable that From has chosen to implement this secondary checkpoint system. Of course: once the boss is defeated, the option to respawn on the closest Spike is disabled.

There is also a map, which we will reveal after collecting fragments scattered around the world, and in which we can mark up to ten points of interest at any time. These marks appear on our compass, and as rays of light in the distance in the open world. The Sites of Grace also emit rays of light that always point in the direction of the main objective of the story, so no matter how much we aimlessly prowl the world, we just have to rest in any of them to know where to go.

Shortly after starting the demo – and after resting in a particular Site of Grace – we will meet Melina, the NPC who will offer her assistance to our character in exchange for your help to achieve her personal goal. Melina also enables us the other great addition of Elden ring, and what will be our main method of traveling the world: a steed named Torrent, a horse? that we can invoke at will almost anywhere, and thanks to whom we will be able to reach places that we could not otherwise, both for its double jump (yes, you read that correctly, THE HORSE CAN DO A DOUBLE JUMP) and for special jump platforms that drive us vertically, and that we can find around the world. We can also fight mounted on horseback: L1 attacks to the left and R1 to the right. It’s relatively easy to hold your hand, and quite a bit more accurate than I expected as well.

Other additions to the gameplay are refined versions of mechanics that we had seen in previous games. Elden ring as a complete package it feels like a culmination of the entire series thus far, a true evolution of everything From has been doing for over a decade now. The controls are basically identical to those of Dark souls 3, with a couple of important exceptions. As was already the case in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice now we can jump at will with X, so our new main interaction button is Triangle. This means that if we want to use a two-handed weapon we need to hold down Triangle and press L1 or R1 to change the weapon assigned to the left or right hand, respectively, to two-handed. It’s not the only thing coming back from Sekiro: Pressing L3 allows us to crouch, in order to approach enemies from behind and go unnoticed.

The powerstancing of Dark souls 2, basically the possibility of enabling a new moveset if we use two weapons of the same class, one in each hand. Unlike that game, it is no longer necessary to exceed the stats necessary to wield the weapon by 50%, but it is activated automatically when equipping them. Even with DS2 being a delivery, ahem, controversy, powerstancing has always been one of his most celebrated mechanics and has been unfairly ignored by fans ever since. Now you finally have a second chance to shine in Elden ring.

From Dark souls 3 Weapon arts return, skills that consume FP (the equivalent of the MP in this game) linked to each weapon that are activated by touching L2 while we wield it with two hands to execute a special attack, and now also an interesting twist: While we explore In the game we can find Ashes of War, items that contain weapon arts that allow us to replace the one that comes by default in our weapon. Not just any weapon can equip any gear, but some very interesting combinations can already be created with the limited variety of Ashes included in the test zone.

The star of Elden Ring, of course, it is your open world. While almost all Souls thus far had interconnected worlds, they were always more a series of individual levels connected to each other than anything else, with varying degrees of linearity and geographic coherence (I’m looking at you, Drangleic). You can even make the argument that Demon’s Souls It was the only game so far where we had real freedom when it came to choosing the order in which to face the objectives, and there we chose the levels from a central area. Not the case here: What we can explore of the Limgrave area during testing feels replete with exploration opportunities in all directions. Every little new area I came to felt like a distinctive and unique place, and at least in this limited version it never gave me a “copypaste” feel. Considering that it is only a part of this zone, and that the complete game will have six main areas, it is extremely promising.

Many times also while exploring the world we will find optional dungeons (almost always with something nearby indicating their existence) that reminded me to some extent of the Chalice Dungeons of Bloodborne, only in much smaller versions, but visually more varied luckily too. Unlike those, these dungeons almost always have some unique reward, be it a weapon, a magic, a weapon art or something else. And not only that: each one has, at least in the network test, a unique boss. Not all of these bosses were particularly challenging or interesting on a design level, but the amount of effort they put into making each new discovery feel important is appreciated. This also opens up many possibilities when putting together a build, and I see that in the future we will be able to choose in what order to face certain objectives to look for THAT magic or weapon that we want when we want it.

Sadly, at least during this test, the open world is not as reactive as it could be. A caravan of enemies for example will reappear in the same place even if you have killed them all before and looted the treasure they protected, but the second time there will be no loot to collect, not even of lower value or generic. There are several incredible moments hidden in the world, but for the most part they don’t feel emergent but scripted, just waiting for the right moment to be discovered. Later, things like certain enemies that become more aggressive or directly only spawn at night do not change the flow of the gameplay much, at least in this section of the game.

At the end of this demo zone we will finally get to Stormveil Castle, a traditional level with the quality of design we usually expect from the series. There we will also fight against the main boss of the demo, who I do not want to talk about much but I can anticipate that it will be a challenge even for the veterans of Souls.

It goes without saying that in The Lands Between we will meet several strange characters, as is the custom of the series, and I can’t wait to see where their stories will end up taking us. Although knowing Miyazaki and GRRM, I would not expect happy endings.

Things that did not go into any of the previous sections but are worth mentioning:

-We can level from any Site of Grace. No going back to the hub to level up. Went back Dark souls 1, old.

-Magic is viable again: spells and miracles are very powerful and in some situations they trivialize encounters that with melee can be much more complicated.

-Of course there are invasions and PVP. What Yes: You cannot be invaded while playing alone. You must have summoned at least one ally for the invaders to enter your world as well.

-Invoke other players is easier than ever, thanks to some totems that we can activate to gather all the summoning marks in the area in one place.

-The various Summoning Spirits that consume FP are very useful and a great addition.

The hype is real: If you manage to maintain the level of quality seen in this network test throughout the game, Elden Ring has everything to earn a place among the best of 2022, or even to be the ultimate Souls. The few things that can be criticized at the moment are really minimal next to everything he does well, especially considering that it is the first open world attempt of the series.

Wait for me, Lands Between. See you in february.

