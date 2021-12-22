In recent years, more and more Souls-like titles have become popular, but there’s nothing quite like a FromSoftware title. Whether it’s Dark Souls games, the PS5 remake of Demon’s Souls, or its latest Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, FromSoftware created and defined this genre with its brutal approach to combat, its emphasis on passive and ambient narrative, and a nice touch of dark fantasy. As a result, the months and years that fans went by with no news of their next title, Elden Ring, were excruciating.

However, little by little more news about Elden Ring is known. It’s likely still keeping a lot hidden until launch, but the Closed Network test impressions were incredibly positive, the classes look unique, and more is on the horizon. Now, PlayStation fans at least, know how much space they need for the Elden Ring.

The PlayStation database was updated today and the file sizes for Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring have been discovered for PS5. Keep in mind that sometimes these database sizes and console file size may differ, but for Elden Ring, the size makes perfect sense. Without a day one patch, the Elden Ring PS5 file size is 44.47GB.

Logically, the file size of PS4 can be close to this, but there is a huge degree of variation from platform to platform. Hence, venturing a guess will be inaccurate, and there could be big differences for Elden Ring on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X as well.

PS5 owners should also be happy to know that preloading for the Elden Ring will begin on February 23, ahead of its release on February 25. This does not necessarily secure the Elden Ring release date as delays are always possible. However, keep in mind that the Elden Ring has already been delayed once, and it was only a month. That makes another delay, especially a drastic one, seem unlikely. Whether it lives up to expectations remains to be seen, but it’s certainly one of the most anticipated games of 2022.