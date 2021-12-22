Nobody is aware that 2021 has not been the best year for CD Projekt RED. The Polish company has faced the consequences of the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077, including returns, refunds and demands from its investors. However, it seems that the creators of The Witcher 3 do not lose their humor. And is that now CD Projekt jokes about the absence of police chases in Cyberpunk 2077 pointing out that other games like Elden Ring don’t have them either. In a recent streaming (via VGC), Mission Director Pawel Sasko has had the following to say to fans after bringing up the controversial topic of the chases.

Not all open world games should have them. I don’t think open world Sonic or Elden Ring games are going to have them.Sasko jokingly commented. A joke that, given the situation of Cyberpunk 2077 still today, has not made the followers of the Polish company any funny. Responding more seriously, Sasko ended up saying that they had difficulties to make them work in-game before it was released and that they eventually decided to discard them. The solution was highly controversial at the time, with the police suddenly appearing by our side as we commit a crime that deserves punishment from law enforcement.

CD Projekt to start developing new The Witcher and Cyberpunk games next year

While these statements by Pawel Sasko have generated more twitching around a company already in the eye of the hurricane, CD Projekt has started talks with the investors who sued them in order to reach an agreement that satisfies both parties. Meanwhile, the Poles remain focused on Next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which will arrive during the first half of 2022. A year that will also serve as a starting point to start new projects under these two licenses.