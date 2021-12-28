FromSoftware director Hidetaka Miyazaki recently revealed in an interview that he will not be playing Elden Ring when it launches next year. After staying in the dark for two years, FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco allowed the Elden Ring to resurface earlier this year during the Summer Game Fest. The reveal was accompanied by a trailer with official gameplay and the release date, ending rumors that the Elden Ring did not exist or that it had been quietly discarded.

In the months since then, those who have been waiting for the new action RPG have seen much more of the game in action. For example, additional gameplay videos appear from time to time, and new details keep popping up as the Elden Ring launch is imminent. FromSoftare even hosted a closed network test in November, in which a select number of players were able to get a taste of the experience. Unfortunately, the closed network test, along with the jailbroken PS4s, opened a door to the data, leading to the leak of details of the Elden Ring story. Interestingly, the one person who isn’t worried about finding potential spoilers has no plans to play the game after launch.

Speaking to Edge magazine, Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki revealed that he probably won’t be playing the game because he already knows all of its secrets. Still, the developer noted that this particular project is close to its “ideal game.” Miyazaki told the publication: “I would not have any of the unknowns that the novice player is going to experience … I would not feel like playing. But if I did, it would be closer to the ideal game that I would want.” The director added that while he did not set out to create his ideal adventure with Elden Ring, “… the open world enriches the ideal experience” that he has long wanted to achieve.

Of course, Hidetaka Miyazaki is not the first developer to refuse to play his own game; it certainly won’t be the last either. However, it is still an interesting line of thought that someone could spend so much time and effort on a project and then not get to enjoy it to its fullest extent.

The original Elden Ring delivery date was set for January 2022. In October, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco delayed the title by a month, citing the need for more development time because the “depth and strategic freedom” of the experience outweighed the former. expectations. However, the wait for the full release continues to quickly come to an end, much to the joy of fans.