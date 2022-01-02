Hidetaka Miyazaki, president of From Software and director of Elden Ring, has conducted an interview for Edge magazine, in which he has given more details of the highly anticipated open world game that will be released at the end of next month.

Mainly, among the most interesting information that has emerged is how Elden Ring developers explain the reasons behind its delay. According to Miyazaki, the freedom that the title will offer to the players has ended up being greater than what they initially planned, consequently, the title has been increasingly complex, and the time required to correct bugs and test it has increased exponentially.

In a more summarized way, we can conclude that the title has ended up being more ambitious than the study initially planned and they have considered this extra time necessary to polish all the imperfections of the game and provide the best possible experience to users, respecting the expected quality. in a From Software title.

The director also commented in the interview that one of the study’s greatest challenges and priorities has been get to keep a good rhythm in the title, adding all kinds of events and characters in its vast open world in order to prevent players from feeling bored, a danger that can be accompanied by the move to the open world genre, if not enough content is introduced in it interesting.