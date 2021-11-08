From Software’s title is one of the most anticipated for early 2022.

From Software is a studio that has always been characterized by offer challenging games for the gamer to the point of putting to the limit the abilities to react in the fastest way to the multiple enemies that are in their titles, this being the reason why Elden Ring is causing a lot of excitement ahead of its launch.

Under this premise it must be said that the next title of the study was originally scheduled to reach stores around the world on January 21, 2022, but, for reasons unknown to date, has suffered a delay of one month, arriving except last minute surprise the next February 25.

Nevertheless, From Software wanted to compensate for this, thus giving rise to the fact that we have recently seen a 15-minute gameplay of the title, as well as the announcement of a closed beta. And regarding this, the first details are coming to us.

Elden Ring will have a beta divided into several game sessions

To begin with, it should be noted that Elden Ring will have a total of 5 play sessions, all of them being distributed at certain times from November 12 to November 14, that is, you can enjoy the title this coming weekend. Be that as it may, many players wonder how we can play, that is to say, the kinds of characters that we can handle, this being a detail that has already been revealed.

Thus, classes available during the Elden Ring Beta will be Warrior, Enchanted Knight, Prophet, Champion, and Bloody Wolf. It is worth mentioning that in Spanish these classes could be Warrior, Enchanted Knight, Prophet, Champion and Blood Wolf if we make a literal translation, although we will be waiting for official names.

Be that as it may, it must be taken into account that If you want to play Elden Ring, you must know in advance the hours at which the beta is available, these being the following:

Session 1 – November 12 (Friday) from 3:00 am to 6:00 am PT

Session 2 – November 12 (Friday) from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm PT

Session 3 – November 13 (Saturday) from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm PT

Session 4 – November 14 (Sunday) from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm PT

Session 5 – November 14 (Sunday) from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm PT

All this being said, Elden Ring will be one of the great games that will welcome 2022, already having a huge launch catalog only for the first two months. Otherwise, From Software’s title is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

