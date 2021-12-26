Elden Ring Creator Explains Why He Won’t Play His Own Title

The Elden Ring is (hopefully) just around the corner. After an unusually lengthy development process for the company and a delay ahead, we are in the final stages before the game’s release.

For this reason, from EDGE Magazine have interviewed its director and president of From Software, Hidetaka Miyazaki. Among other interesting details, Elden Ring creator explains why he won’t be playing his own title, despite the fact that this is, in his own words, his “ideal video game.”

As he says, the reason for this is that it wouldn’t be a surprising experience for him, since he has worked on the development of the title, so he would already know what he is going to find in each corner of it. According to the creative comments, not playing games in which he has worked is a “policy” that he has followed for a long time.

Miyazaki has also spoken in this interview about why there will be no rings as equippable items in your next title, unlike previous games from the company like Dark Souls. As he explains, the rings will have a very important presence in the Elden Ring lore, so they have preferred to reserve them for this and supplement their functions with other objects, such as talismans.

