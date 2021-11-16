Elden Ring beta impressions

Elden Ring is the new work from one of the most established studios in the world of video games today: From Software. The authors of the Dark Souls, Bloodborne or Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice saga -which served the Japanese team to win the Game of the Year- return with a more mature proposal, which seeks to surprise with new additives that add to the excellent formula that they have developed over the years. This time, they rush towards a open world, which supposes the introduction of a map for the first time in its history, allowing to get an idea of ​​the magnitude of the project.

With the closed beta which has been held in recent days, we have had the opportunity to get at the controls of Elden Ring and reel off the first steps of this promising proposal that aims to be one of the great protagonists in 2022, which is called to be the course in which the new generation of consoles finally takes off. Thanks to this, we can offer these impressions in which you can discover that, if you liked Dark Souls and other open world titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you will have a place in the world of Elden Ring.

Smooth gameplay for all types of players

While is true that From Software games have never been for all audiences, each time they have been adapted to have greater accessibility and reach a higher quota of players. With Elden Ring, you go back a bit to the beginnings of letting yourself go in a world without any context and launching yourself into adventure, now with more depth than ever. However, in relation to the character’s controls, there is a noticeable greater fluency so that any player can adapt and shape their own style of play. The handling of Elden Ring is much less rocky than other titles from the Japanese studio and that is perceived from the first moment you take control. Excellent news that facilitates and much the confrontations against the enormous dangers that exist in his world, which are not few, always within the usual canons in relation to the difficulty of the studio games.

The title makes five different classes available to you in the beta. Warrior, enchanted knight, prophet, champion and bloody wolf are the initial options, each with its own characteristics. While the warrior is the most offensive and agile class, the prophet is dedicated to those who love magic, the enchanted knight being the intermediate class between the two. In relation to the champion and the bloody wolf, the former is clearly defined by pyromantic patterns, while the latter is more physical and intended for devastating attacks. The initial choice counts, of course, but it is another of the great options that Elden Ring allows to adapt to any type of player, something classic of the Souls saga.

A world based on exploration and crafting

If there is something new about the Elden Ring, it is that invites you to lose yourself and discover its enormous horizons. Something that is easily comparable to other open world titles, especially the previously mentioned Breath of the Wild. From Software’s quality to generate an attractive environment to explore and in which you can run into dangers wherever you step is sensational. It is not difficult to discover yourself while you are lost in the countryside looking for some kind of new object, crafting materials to be able to manufacture or, simply, exploring some caves and environments that are seen in the distance. That magic is the most succulent ingredient of this new license in relation to the previous titles that Miyazaki has directed.

This freedom of exploration it translates into all terms and this is where From Software’s formula reaches an even higher milestone. If the studio’s video games had been characterized for something, it was by delimiting the boss areas, warning you on many occasions of what you were going to find behind the fog or under a closed environment in which danger was warned. The greatness of its open world makes this element disappear, which also leads to new strategies when dealing with those powerful bosses or mini-bosses. Now, agility is the predominant note, especially since the player also has a mount to travel the places or even to fight, which is a new element for any type of action in the game. If to that we add the invocations that can be executed, we have a wide and interesting range of options to face the great challenge that its creatives put before us. Something that translates into a real joy at the playable level.

Another aspect that stands out in this regard is the stealth. If you want to enter an enemy camp – very much in the style of Assassin’s Creed or Ghost of Tsushima – you can choose the way to do it. If your option is stealth, you will have to observe the enemy’s movement pattern before acting, while if your choice is to enter a china shop like an elephant, you will have to be prepared to face a large group of rivals. The truth is the execution of stealth techniques in the vastness of the terrain is very well doneAlthough it is useless against the main bosses, of course.

Artistically beautiful, technically improvable

In the technical field, there are two very good differences. Elden Ring is not an exponent of the new generation; in fact, From Software video games have never been synonymous with great technical and graphic potential. Starting from this base, the artistic section is an absolute joy, giving away some of the most impressive and varied environments he’s seen in style, probably since Bloodborne. Here the color is much more predominant and allows us to see the enormous work that has been done in the studio’s offices to give vividness and identity to the title through its different settings. A feast for the eyes, without any doubt.

The other side of the coin is in the technical field. Beyond the problems of frame drops that are specificYes, there are some more serious and annoying problems that are constantly repeated. The popping It is the most notorious, since you can see with the naked eye how the map is generated as you progress through it, something that is enhanced even more with the short drawing distance with which the title has. However, there are still three long months for its release, so it is very likely that these problems will be solved or, at least, minorized in the face of its official arrival on the market. Where the Elden Ring really stands out is in the day / night cycle system and weather conditions, something that is also new for the team and that they have managed to adapt perfectly to the formula.

Elden Ring is the King

Beyond the joke with the Burger King-like mask that can be found in this small portion of the beta map, it seems clear that Elden Ring is going to be one of the kings of the market in the next 2022. It has all the necessary ingredients to be an important video game and has managed to revise its formula to adapt it to that of other games that have succeeded in recent years. Of course, there is still time to solve the few errors that the proposal has and the best news about this test phase is that it has left us wanting to continue playing, something that is always positive for any title worth its salt.