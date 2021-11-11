Craving can be a bad counselor. In fact, it almost always is. Hasty decisions, taking an irreversible path without weighing it properly, rushing through self-unfounded fears … a spiral that feeds this attitude. In fact, this also often affects the world of video games, where, for fear of it running out, we can buy a collector’s edition of 200 euros or catch a game that we do not know when we will be able to try it. However, this desire can be transferred to more areas, such as, for example, ask other people for money to receive a key to test the Elden Ring beta.

As much of the From Software fan community will already know, Bandai Namco has recently been distributing the keys to all the lucky players who have received prior registration. Other people, however, unable to process the frustration that they did not get the beta, have decided to go through the box in the speculative market to get keys. So much so that, as can be found on Ebay, some people ask up to $ 400 for such a code. A figure that, no matter how much hype there is, it is absurd to pay for an early access that closes on November 15.

We live in a few years where the speculative market strongly attacks any limited product. Whether with collector’s editions, high-demand consoles, or even now with codes, many consumers are sometimes forced to make quick and hasty decisions for this type of practice.

Regrettably, this will stay that way for a whileSince these types of practices are not prosecuted either and, in most cases, they end up finding consumers who pay whatever money is for any type of product. For that reason, the spiral of demand and speculation will continue to feed back indefinitely. Oh well, the wait for Elden Ring will be just over three months, since we will have it among us from next February 25.