The Game Awards gala has left many moments of enormous interest. We have been able to witness the brand new winners as the best games of 2021, and we have also enjoyed Game trailers and announcements highly anticipated by fans. However, if there is a game that stands out from the rest, it is the one that recently won, for the second year in a row, the GOTY award for the most anticipated title. Indeed, we’re talking about From Software’s ambitious title, Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is the next title of the acclaimed title from From Software that, after several decades of work, began to savor success with Demon’s Souls, and they managed to rise as a cult studio with the work done on its later title: Dark Souls. After that, every published work has always been a profound success of daunting proportions. The result of this is the imminent premiere of Elden Ring, a title that, for the first time, makes From Software bet on the open world.

As we can see in this cinematic trailer, we can see some details of the history that surrounds the world of Elden Ring. It is not a simple detail, since, in all the titles of the last decade, the history of their games harbor many secrets And although discovering it in full is not easy, it works in a fascinating way. In fact, in many cases, we can find many details of the game’s history in things like the descriptions of weapons and items.

Elden Ring will arrive next February 25 to PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox One and Series X, and also to PC. There are just over two months until the arrival of that date and, after the beta and the images that we have been able to enjoy in this gala of The Game Awards 2021, there is no doubt that many fans will be looking forward to opening day.