Dec 31, 2021 at 1:43 PM CET

EFE

Elche has officially confirmed this Friday, through its coach, Francisco Rodríguez, the positives for covid of the Argentine players Lucas Boyé, Darío Benedetto and Iván Marcone, in addition to those affected by Spaniards Pere Milla and Lucas Pérez.

In addition, captain Gonzalo Verdú also tested positive at the beginning of the week, but the last tests were already negative and he has joined training.

Francisco does not rule out that some of the positives, including members of the coaching staff, may be discharged, as he recalled that the “virus is unpredictable”.

The coach also was in favor of postponing the day and recalled that a few months ago games were postponed because the clubs could not have two or three players as a result of the South American qualifying rounds for the World Cup, while now there are “one hundred positive in the & rdquor; League.

“It would be necessary to value it, the truth. That measure could be taken, although we have no choice but to prepare the game and face it & rdquor;said the coach, who confirmed that this morning all the players in the squad were present at the session, including those who were positive to pass new PCR tests by order of LaLiga.