

Dec 28, 2021 at 8:50 PM CET



Elche has reported this Tuesday afternoon that it has detected, after the tests carried out, twelve positive cases of covid-19 between players of the first team, coaching staff and members of the subsidiary team.

The club points out, in an official note, that positive cases have been detected since last December 20 until this Tuesday.

“All are at home in good physical condition and each one will comply with the recovery periods established by the sanitary protocols & rdquor ;, indicates the official note of the entity, which does not provide the names of those affected.

Elche also announces that the Elche medical services have informed the relevant authorities and LaLiga of this incident.

Last Monday, on the return to work of the squad, several positives were already detected in the antigen tests, but the club did not give official confirmation until it had the data from the PCR tests.