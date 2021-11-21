El Salvador continues to lead the adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) and this time President Nayib Bukele announced the launch of the Bitcoin City, which will be initially financed with Bitcoin bonds of 1 billion dollars.

The initiative was first announced by Bukele at the El Salvador Bitcoin Week conference, which sought to celebrate the widespread adoption of Bitcoin in the country and increase citizen participation.

“I thought we had to make a big announcement on this #BitcoinWeek. So today I want to announce that we are going to build the first #BitcoinCity“, President @nayibukele. pic.twitter.com/7yHQLyIjBx – Presidential House (@PresidenciaSV) November 21, 2021

In Bukele’s words:

“At BitcoinCity we will have digital and technological education. Geothermal energy for the entire city and efficient and sustainable public transport.”

The development of Bitcoin City will see the proactive participation of prominent cryptocurrency companies, including cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex and Adam Back’s Blockstream.. According Bitfinex CTO Paolo Ardoino, the exchange will support El Salvador’s Bitcoin City initiative by launching a securities platform to hold the Bitcoin bonds. He added:

“[La plataforma] It will soon be home to many local and foreign digital asset deals, developing a new digital asset regulation for the country! El Salvador, Bitfinex and Blockstream are making history together. “

President envisions Bitcoin City to become fully functional city with residential areas, shopping centers, restaurants, a port, “all about Bitcoin”. Additionally, residents will only be subject to value added tax (VAT), which Bukele says will be used to pay for municipality bonds, and the rest for public infrastructure and city maintenance.

At the conference, Blockstream’s head of security, Samson Mao, clarified the feasibility of obtaining the billion dollars in Bitcoin bonds:

“At Bitfinex they have a lot of whales. I don’t see any problem filling in a $ 1 billion bonus.”

Mao also informed citizens that Bitcoin bonds worth $ 500 million will be subject to a five-year lock-in period, taking the invested capital out of global circulation. In addition, the businessman explained how a 10-fold increase in similar initiatives from other countries will end up taking out of circulation half of the 21 million market capitalization of Bitcoin.

Shortly after the widespread adoption of Bitcoin, the government of El Salvador has been reinvesting unrealized earnings in various infrastructure development projects.

In early November, Bukele announced that the surplus obtained from the State Bitcoin Trust account will be used for the construction of 20 new schools:

“When this project started, we had not made so much money on FIDEBITCOIN [cuenta fiduciaria estatal de BTC] like now. So we have decided to do the first 20 Bitcoin schools. “

In mid October, the government of El Salvador reinvested 4 million dollars of the profits of its Bitcoin Trust to build a new veterinary hospital in the capital, San Salvador.

