During the closing of LABITCONF 2021, Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador announced the plans they have to erect the first “Bitcoin City”.

The construction of the metropolis would come from the first minute of the issuance of bonds of one billion dollars.

Bitcoin City will be powered by geothermal energy from the surrounding volcanoes and it will be tax-free, except of course VAT.

Once again, Bitcoin gives something to talk about in the nation led by Nayib Bukele, as the chief executive pointed out during the closing of the LABITCONF last November 20, that his homeland has among its plans to erect the first “Bitcoin City”, lto which it will be based in the eastern department of La Unión, which is located between the municipalities of Conchagua and La Unión.

President @nayibbukele announces the construction of “Bitcoin City”. 😎 It will be built near the Conchagua volcano and will take advantage of geothermal energy generation for the city and the mining of #Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/G8yp0NOPuu – Presidential House 🇸🇻 (@PresidenciaSV) November 21, 2021

Bitcoin city

Similarly, Bukele indicated that the money for the financing of the construction of the metropolis would come from the first minute, from the issuance of bonds of one billion dollars, The same that will be protected by Bitcoins in 2022.

“We are going to start in 60 days after financing. In 2022 the issuance of bonds will begin. These bonds will be totally in the ecosystem #Bitcoin“, President @nayibbukele. pic.twitter.com/WEzh0jVCca – Presidential House 🇸🇻 (@PresidenciaSV) November 21, 2021

In his speech, the Salvadoran chief executive pointed out to the crowd that Bitcoin City will be powered by geothermal energy from nearby volcanoes in addition to being tax-free, except of course VAT.

“Spend here and receive all the cash you want. This is a completely ecological city that works and is powered by the energy of a volcano“.

“On #BitcoinCity we will not have income tax, forever. No income taxes, zero property tax, no contract taxes, zero municipal taxes, and zero CO2 emissions “, President @nayibbukele. pic.twitter.com/mPBemwVGV9 – Presidential House 🇸🇻 (@PresidenciaSV) November 21, 2021

Financing the metropolis

Likewise, Bukele indicated that half of the profits obtained through the Value Added Tax will be used to pay the bonds issued to pay the prices of the start of activities of the metropolis, while the other half will be invested to manage the installation of all public services.

The President of El Salvador pointed out that 300 thousand Bitcoins will be needed to complete the construction of the city.

It should be said that, beyond the information indicated in this text, the details about the “Bitcoin city” are limited since Bukele did not mention more about it, however, the chief executive plans to draw the attention of foreign investment from Bitcoin to the metropolis.

“If you really want the crypto asset Bitcoin to spread across the planet, then you should consider building some Alexandrias.“.

Construction

Bukele hinted at a vision of the topography of the city, in addition to pointing out that it will have a circular shape and will have, among other things, an airport as well as various residential as well as commercial areas. Also, to emphasize the idea that the city will be focused in various ways on Bitcoin, such as the central square which from an aerial view will have the shape of the Bitcoin symbol.

The project of #BitcoinCity includes a large central plaza in the center of the city that will celebrate the creation of #Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/f5uJG7qxMR – Presidential House 🇸🇻 (@PresidenciaSV) November 21, 2021

Bond issue

Regarding the issuance of bonds, El Salvador already has some agreements with firms like iFinex and Blockstream. iFinex will serve as the presidential administration bookmaker, assisting in the drafting of new legislation on tokenized digital securities.

Subsequently, the federal government will provide iFinex with the first license of this new regulatory framework, in order for it to have the ability to spread bonds of one billion dollars, which will be backed by the so-called “digital gold” on Bitfinex securities.

Samson Mow, CSO of BlockstreamLikewise, he made an appearance in Bukele’s speech and indicated that the bonds will be issued on Blockstream’s Liquid Network.

Bitcoin and the path of adoption

As we previously reported in this medium, El Salvador decided to convert Bitcoin into legal tender on September 7, amid a sea of ​​criticism, especially from the political opposition, in addition to great disbelief from a large majority of the citizen.

In fact, Vitalik Buterin, founder of Ethereum, pointed out in this regard that the adoption of Satoshi Nakamoto’s digital currency in the Central American country was “contrary to the ideals of freedom” of the crypto environment.

Through an official publication, Buterin pointed out that the plan to bring Bitcoin to millions of people in El Salvador without practically any prior crypto education is simply an irresponsible measure, since there is a risk that a large number of people get scammed.

