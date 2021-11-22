The country of Nayib Bukele is not content with being the first nation to establish Bitcoin as legal tender, but now wants to create a city that bases its activity on this cryptocurrency.

The Bitcoin fever is not something that occurs only among investors and miners, but has also infected country presidents and entire nations, as you are now going to see.

El Salvador, a country in Central America, plans to build a Bitcoin city at the base of a volcano. The city will be circular to represent the shape of this coin and will be built in the southeast region of La Unión, announced this weekend the current president of the country, Nayib Bukele.

The place will take advantage of the geothermal energy of the Conchagua volcano (in the Gulf of Fonseca) so that Bitcoin mining is sustainable and does not cost the state money. Remember that the energy problem is the greatest handicap of this activity.

Apart from all this, which sounds a bit like a dystopian novel, the president has said that there will be no capital gains, income, payroll or property taxes, only the value added tax will be in effect.

This measure, as is usual with this type of action, is to convince the citizens of El Salvador to try their luck in this new city, which has a rather complicated future like any other eccentric project.

Beyond the populism of the measure, Bukele’s announcement is truly unique, since after announcing that El Salvador would accept Bitcoins as legal tender, this new decision will once again put the Latin country in the eye of the hurricane.

But at the moment they are all words, not deeds. This project is a long way off and nobody knows what will happen.

As a sociological experiment it is curious, and as an economic test it is even more so. Who knows, the same this Bitcoin City paves the way for a crypto future.