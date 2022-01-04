“This type of legislation is what we are going to send to the Legislative Assembly to be able to give legal scaffolding and legal certainty to all those who buy the bitcoin bond,” said Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya in a television interview local.

The official did not give details of when the legal proposals will be sent to the legislature.

The government reported late last year that the first bitcoin-backed bond issuance would be made in 2022 for an initial amount of $ 1 billion and a term of 10 years.

Half of the funds raised would be used for the construction of infrastructure and the other for the purchase of cryptocurrency, the authorities detailed last November.

The International Monetary Fund has recommended that the Salvadoran government not adopt bitcoin as legal tender, arguing that its volatility implies risks for consumers as well as for the integrity of the country’s financial system.