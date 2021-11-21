“Invest here and earn all the money you want,” Bukele said in English, dressed all in white and with an inverted baseball cap, at the Mizata resort. “This is a totally green city that works and is energized by a volcano.”

Half of the VAT collected would be used to finance the bonds issued to build the city, and the other half would pay for services such as garbage collection, the president said, estimating that public infrastructure would cost around 300,000 bitcoins.

El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender in September.

Although Bukele is a popular president, opinion polls show that Salvadorans are skeptical of his love for bitcoin, and its uneven introduction has fueled protests against the government.

Comparing his plan to the cities founded by Alexander the Great, Bukele said that the “Bitcoin City” would be circular, with an airport, residential and commercial areas, and would feature a central plaza designed to look like a bitcoin symbol from the air.

“If you want Bitcoin to spread around the world, we should build some Alexandrians,” said Bukele, a 40-year-old tech expert who proclaimed himself El Salvador’s “dictator” on Twitter in September in an apparent joke.

El Salvador planned to issue the initial bonds in 2022, he said, and suggested it would be in 60 days.

Samson Mow, chief strategy officer at blockchain technology provider Blockstream, reported that the first 10-year issue, known as the “volcanic bond,” would be worth $ 1 billion, backed by bitcoin and with a coupon of 6.5%.