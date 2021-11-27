El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has bought back in the dip, investing more than $ 5 million in Bitcoin as the price fell below $ 54,000 today.

In a tweet on Friday, the president of El Salvador said that he had bought 100 Bitcoin (BTC) following the global market crash in response to a new variant of COVID-19 discovered in South Africa. According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, since hitting a record price of $ 69,000 on November 10, Bitcoin has dropped more than 20% to hit $ 54,343 at press time, an 8% drop in less than 24 hours. hours.

El Salvador just bought the dip. 100 extra coins acquired with a discount #Bitcoin – Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) November 26, 2021

Bukele first announced that El Salvador would make a large BTC purchase on the eve of the country’s Bitcoin Law coming into force on September 7, buying 200 BTC when the price was roughly $ 52,000. You have tweeted every time the government bought coins during a price drop, and the country had 1,120 BTC before the last purchase. With the addition of today’s 100 coins, El Salvador owns BTC worth approximately USD 66.3 million at press time.

The price of BTC fell more than 8% following the news of a new variant of COVID-19 in South Africa. Source: TradingView

Since legislation aimed at making Bitcoin a legal tender in El Salvador was first announced in June, Bukele has proposed several initiatives in the country around adoption and mining. The government has begun construction of the infrastructure to support the state-issued Bitcoin wallet, Chivo, and recently revealed plans to launch your own Bitcoin City at the base of a volcano, initially funded by $ 1 billion in Bitcoin bonds.

Many Salvadorans have opposed cryptocurrency initiatives, specifically protesting against Bukele and Bitcoin. In September, residents marching through the capital destroyed one of Chivo’s ATMs and graffiti the remains with anti-BTC logos and posters. The country’s Popular Resistance and Rebellion Bloc, as well as a group made up of retirees, veterans, disability pensioners and other workers, have also held demonstrations against the Bitcoin Law.

