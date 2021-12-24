El Salvador has an area of ​​21 thousand km, there will only be 21 million BTC, we are in the year 2021, this led to the fact that on December 21 at 9:21 p.m. Nayib Bukele announced the purchase of an additional 21 BTC.

With this addition, the Central American nation currently owns 1,141 BTC.

They will only exist 21 million BTC and the year 2021 is about to end, so El Salvador seized the opportune moment to celebrate the number 21 when buying, if you can imagine it, an additional 21 BTC.

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, began last Tuesday, December 21, commenting on the parallels that the number twenty-one represents with different objects, signs and even territory of El Salvador and the world.

First of all, what El Salvador has an area of ​​21 thousand square kilometers.

El Salvador’s entire size is 21,000 km2 Coincidence? No lo creo!#Bitcoin🇸🇻 – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) December 22, 2021

Then, that the past 21 was the last day 21 of the year 21 of the 21st century and that therefore at 9:21 p.m., President Bukele announced the purchase of an additional 21 BTC with an approximate value of a little more than $ 1 million dollars.

And we are buying 21 #bitcoin for the occasion 🥳 https://t.co/xKo80nhYOn – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) December 22, 2021

Before the last purchase by the president, the Central American nation had 1,120 BTC in the national coffers, so adding the 21 BTC the figure would increase to 1,141 BTC.

The future of Bitcoin City

El Salvador became the first country in September to include BTC within its constitution as a legal tender.

As part of the government’s plans around Bitcoin Plus, the Bukele government plans to build the Bitcoin City, at a predicted cost of billions of dollars, to attract even more investors and brains from the cryptoverse.

All the money necessary to build this city, and help El Salvador to get out of poverty, will be raised with 5-year BTC Bonds, which will be sold in early 2022.

Following the same idea of ​​using geothermal energy from nearby volcanoes, Bitcoin City will be powered by volcanoes. The The city has become attractive for businessmen since it will be tax-free, except of course VAT.

Although this city seems to be quite attractive, international authorities have already warned about it. The International Monetary Fund pointed out that El Salvador should not think about building a new city on the basis of Bitcoin funds due to its volatility.

Are you betting on El Salvador?

