The Republic of El Salvador has acquired 150 Bitcoin (BTC) amid the largest bear market since Bitcoin hit an all-time high of nearly $ 68,000 in the first week of November.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced the purchase of 150 BTC as the market price momentarily fell below $ 50,000 after losing more than 15% in market value.

El Salvador just bought the dip! 150 coins at an average USD price of ~ USD48,670 #Bitcoin – Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) December 4, 2021

While the Bukele government was able to make the purchase at $ 48,670 per coin, the bear market temporarily pushed the price of Bitcoin down to nearly $ 42,000 after falling more than 37% from its all-time high.

Market price for the BTC / USD pair. Source: TradingView

Bukele also acknowledged missing out on buying Bitcoin in the background when tweeted:

“I lost the put * bottom for 7 minutes.”

With this purchase, El Salvador’s Bitcoin reserve now stands at 1,270 BTC, which is worth almost $ 60.3 million at the time of writing. Previously, the president announced the purchase of 420 Bitcoin on October 28 during a temporary bear market.

The Salvadoran government’s game plan includes withdrawing unrealized BTC earnings in US dollars to fund various development projects while maintaining the overall value of the central reserve.

On November 21, President Bukele announced the launch of Bitcoin City, an initiative initially funded with one billion dollar Bitcoin bonds. According to Bukele:

“At #BitcoinCity we will have digital and technological education. Geothermal energy for the entire city and efficient and sustainable public transport ”.

The Bitcoin City project also has the participation of major crypto firms, including crypto exchange Bitfinex and Adam Back’s Blockstream, which Bukele says will “soon host many local and foreign digital asset offerings that will develop new digital asset regulation. for the country”.