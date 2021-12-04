The content creator, who is lately in the focus of controversies, has collaborated with Amazon Prime Video to show off his first decade by uploading videos to YouTube. Rubius, who recently moved to Andorra and created one of the great controversies about tax evasion, has already uploaded his first video to the platform 10 years ago, which would position him as one of the first Spanish-speaking creators to achieve success thanks to this. The documentary titled Rubius X will present these years of career that has been a great influence on the internet. This has been announced Prime Video Spain in a tweet from his official account in which with a hilarious tone he presents a cover of what the documentary will be.

what most lines me is the X, WHAT DOES THE X MEAN ??? #RubiusX pic.twitter.com/zfFG6u7G42 – Prime Video Spain (@PrimeVideoES) December 2, 2021

Thus the documentary will tell the story of how many of YouTube’s first content creators rose to fame thanks to his perseverance and ability to have fun in front of a screen. In the same way, they will analyze how it is developing this industry and its evolution in the last 10 years. By way of vindication, Rubius X wants to publicize this sector, which has represented millionaire figures for those who they manage to stand out above many others that start with him gaming as one more amusement. In this documentary great friends of the protagonist and content creators will appear such as Mangel, Alexby and Cheeto and some of the most well-known faces in the community. And that, like their great friend, they have been part of this new era in which they have redefined the language of the youtubers.

Thus, Rubius X wants to get to maximum possible viewers, so it will be available in 240 countries when it premieres. This release is estimated to come out in early 2022. At the same time as this documentary wants to make a claim of the communityHe also wants to review the best moments of his life going from the first video he uploaded to his most transcendental moments today.

Rubius turns 10 on Youtube

The content creator, with more than 40 million followers on YouTube, also wanted to contribute his grain of sand to what would be this great announcement. For this, he uploaded a special 10 years, in which his star song Miner Becomes a Orchestral Version with a nostalgic tone that your audience will not be left indifferent. In addition, this video could become a reality thanks to the fact that behind the project is Vizz, the leading digital talent representation agency in Spain, and Noob studios, creative digital production company of the Webedia group.

Likewise, the video is recorded in the Palau de la Música of the architect Lluís Domènech i Montaner in Barcelona. This project not only actively announces its 10 years on the platform, but is also the announcement of its new project with Amazon Prime, which also contributed to the realization of this emotional scene. It should also be noted that to make this version of Miner (which in turn is a comic version of Bullfighter from Chayanne about him Minecraft), the Young Symphony Orchestra of Barcelona is in charge of unleashing violins, cellos and all kinds of instruments to give life to this fun song.

On the other hand, it is not the first project away from YouTube in which the influencer has been involved. At almost 32 years old, he has presented several books, beginning with the Troll Book and culminating, in addition, with volumes that are a replica of his anime series, Virtual hero, with which he has reaped great successes. In addition, Rubius has been named leader of his generation by the magazine TIME; thanks to his countless cameos as an actor in Hollywood, sharing the set with Will Smith, Chris pratt, Jennifer Lawrence or Tom holland. And even for its appearance in video games like Watch Dogs: Legion, with which it has a skin exclusive with its appearance, or also in the popular game Youtubers Life 2. And as if it were not enough, the influencer has its own clothing brand, which it sells in its official RubiusCorp online store, where it offers everything from sweatshirts to chairs gaming. In his long career he has been a participant in even television programs such as Top Gamers Academy, where The Grefg, Rubius and Willyrex selected a group of young people to improve their skills as players.