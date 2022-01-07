Jan 06, 2022 at 19:32 CET

EFE

The Monbus Obradoiro reported this Thursday that four players who were out due to covid have been negative in the last PCR test they underwent, so they are suitable to join training.

The Galician team will resume the Endesa league next Saturday on the Gran Canaria court, after not being able to play their last two games against Manresa and Breogán, the first due to the coronavirus outbreak that affected the Catalan team and the second for which they suffered your own template.

After the latest medical tests, only two players remain infected and remain isolated in their respective homes, explained the Galician entity.