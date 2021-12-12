‘El lodo’: the new by Iñaki Sánchez Arrieta demonstrates the importance of correctly distributing the weight of the main plot and the subplots

The theory of the script, that tool that exists to assimilate it and, later, ignore it without any kind of consideration —like any written rule about all artistic expression—, says that at some point in the first half of the second act of a feature film, a “plot B” must make an appearance.. This will circulate in parallel to the main plot and, preferably, it will end up converging with it during the third act, creating a full and satisfying experience.

However, the importance of subplots —which, on the other hand, are not totally necessary for the correct functioning of a story— to enrich a script contains many dangers. If managed irregularly, they could divert attention from truly important elements and even create a sense of narrative bicephaly within production.

This is precisely the main stick in the wheel that has prevented me from enjoying ‘The mud’. And it is that the new movie of Iñaki Sánchez Arrieta after ‘Zerø’ he ends up seeing its multiple benefits buried under the lack of focus and the treatment of plots that, far from being one hundred percent complementary, seem almost antagonistic in what seems like a struggle to prevail one over the other.

Diluted ambition

Despite the fact that, without a doubt, they row in the same direction and converge at the climax, the main plots of ‘El mud’, as I say, convey a greater sense of opposition than of harmony and, at times, seem to belong to two projects of radically different natures; being the first of them, by far, the most interesting to embracing the canons of the rural thriller with environmental overtones and place our protagonist in an environment as tense as it is hostile.

Faced with this cocktail of latent violence about to explode, games of power and a certain aroma of the harshest western, he finds himself a family drama with an excess of intensity maybe something imposed in which a couple relationship in low hours and the conflicts derived from the duel; which, a priori, should not pose any problem.

Unfortunately, both story arcs have the same weight within the set, being too balanced. I can’t quite discern which is the main plot and which is the subplot, nor if I am facing an exercise in suspense with a veiled drama, or a study on loss with the soul of a thriller. I am not very clear what type of feature film I am watching and that ultimately ends up disconnecting me from the proposal.

If to this we add some foundations that, despite their solidity, are built on excess exposure and clichés that leave little room for surprise —The representation of the mental illness of Paz Vega’s character is not that it is very accurate—; the good technical workmanship of the film, the solvent staging of Sánchez Arrieta and the visceral main performance of a Raúl Arévalo who continues to be a pleasure to see pissed off end up in borage water. Too bad, because the potential of ‘The mud’ is more than evident.

