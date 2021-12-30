A sales strategy that very few consumers knew of Sanborns has made the store popular by exhibiting on social networks and this is a lesson for chains like The balloon Y The hope: sell late night sweet bread at half price.

The strategy is an interesting commercial measure with which this store moves in the category of selling bread, which is highly appreciated by the Mexican consumer, due to the importance it has in the daily diet, against which it seeks to innovate in the the way the market is understood.

These trade actions based on getting the most out of inventory are measures that reveal the challenge in the market when it comes to understanding what is correct and what ends up undervaluing a brand.

Sanborns bread

Sanborns You have made an important decision about the most popular product in your store: bread. The brand has long been selling at half price everything that is left over from the day in the bakery from 9 at night.

Now that information has escalated in social networks, where consumers have begun to report the measure, responsible consumption action is a good lesson for brands such as The balloon or The hope that dominate the bakery category.

This decision is also an action of responsible consumption and the most important thing in this exercise is that a very important challenge is patented, which is the importance of the brand in networks.

Faced with this measure, an interesting guideline that we cannot lose sight of today has to do with the way brands get involved and not only that, they solve increasingly daring tasks in the market.

Given this importance, what is really important to understand in the decisions that a brand makes, how to sell cheap bread after a certain time and the sustainability that exists in a decision of this type, especially now that it is necessary to understand the relevance of a brand and its weight in the market.

Brands being responsible

Responsible consumption scales in the market and we can explain it with all kinds of cases, Sanborns’ measure of selling its bread at half price after 9 at night, giving a lesson to leading brands in the bakery segment such as El Globo o La Esperanza, is a case close to the Mexican market. More daring cases have led brands like H&M to devise robotic technology that turns used garments into new clothes, breaking them down into fibers, turning them into fabric, and making new products out of it. This is the level of sustainability in the market.

Brand activism

Addressing the decisions of brands in responsible consumption goes beyond the ordinary and becomes the subject of major issues such as activism, to which more and more brands are joining.

From this perspective, a very important precedent has been determined and it is the one that has to do with the way in which brands end up getting involved in the market before the consumer, there is even a very sophisticated subject known as CEO activism, which studies the work of brands from managerial positions and the posture they add to various issues on the agenda.

Now read: