El Corte Inglés is still immersed in its restructuring process, now with the supermarkets taking over. To do this, it has commissioned Banco Santander to sale of a package of Supercor stores.

The operation, which is echoed The Economist, would thus join the divestment plan than the group led by Marta Álvarez, which in the last two years has dispensed with several of its subsidiaries. This same year, transferring almost the entire Insurance subsidiary to Mutua or in 2020 with the sale of Informática El Corte Inglés to the French group GFI.

In the same sense, the retail chain also sold real estate assets for a value close to 3,000 million euros, operation which he had to face -among other causes- due to the pandemic situation.

The movement of the sale of all the Supercor as explained The confidential, places notice to other competitors such as Aldi, Carrefour or Lidl, that could enter these spaces, also occurs as a reaction to an acquisition this year: the purchase of the Sánchez Romero supermarket chain.

A premium bet

This changes the positioning of the firm led by Marta Álvarez in the distribution sector, where will keep the supermarkets within El Corte Inglés, but it will dispense with Supercor and consolidate its commitment to a premium segment with the entry of Sánchez Romero.

Just one ten stores are the ones that Sánchez Romero has, all of them in Madrid, as well as a distribution platform in Alcalá de Henares. The operation contrasts with the sale of Supercor, of which there are 187 stores between Spain and Portugal, including many of them at Repsol gas stations under the Supercor Stop & Go format.

The change in the Hermosilla company thus consolidates the management model to a Resource Optimization in segments in which they are leaders such as retail and luxury distribution, regardless of Supercor in this case.

