El Chá's Twitter is hacked and turned into a PlayStation account

In one of those strange movements of everyday life, this November 12, 2021, the day on which Playstation 5 fulfills his first year in the market, the hackers went out of their way and attacked the Twitter account of The CHA, musician member of Mexican bands such as Phobia and Moderatto.

The peculiarity of the attack is that, in addition to stealing the musician’s identity, the hackers dressed the entire profile as if it were the official PlayStation account.

With this false identity, the attackers have posted and retweeted allusive content to the brand.

At the time of preparing this note, when the account is entered @eltalcha, the first thing that appears is a PlayStation profile picture, followed by the brand name along with the pigeon from verified that the musician already had.

The bio prays Official Verified Support Twitter Updates on PlayStation, PS4, PS5, PS Plus and more. Turn On Post Notifications For The Latest PS5 Drops “, the New York brand place of residence and the referred website is sony.com.

But you only need to see the Twitter user to realize that everything is a hoax in which the affected person was the musician whose real name is Javier Ramírez.

Since the attack began, most of the content on the profile consists of retweets from PlayStation related postsEither from the official account of the brand or from other users who communicate that they have already made a PS5 unit.

But there is also space to retweet content related to Xbox, like this retweet of November’s free titles for users with Live Gold.

There are also false calls to like tweets to take a PS5 unit.

Until this moment the account of El Chá remains in the hands of the attackers.