“The Bronco”, former candidate for the presidency of Mexico, has shown how to go viral on social networks with strategies of Social half.

Taking into account that according to the Digital 2021 study carried out by We Are Social in a joint effort with Hootsuite, currently 53 percent of the world’s population is already on social networks, showing ourselves present on these digital platforms would give us the opportunity to position ourselves in the eyes of the planet, a fact that various from different industries have taken advantage of to benefit, if they choose to carry out the necessary strategies and carry them out effectively.

Nowadays the social media presence is of vital importance, both for content creators and brands, since having a large number of followers can lead to generating considerable income, or simply earning the power to influence thousands of people through a couple of posts.

The power of social media has caused even world-class political figures to choose to show their presence in these spaces, as it was a couple of years ago with Barack Obama, who promoted his political marketing campaign by innovating with his presence on social networks, a fact that led him to success and position itself as the first to carry out political marketing to the networks with Facebook.

Those personalities that are in social networks with a large number of followers have various benefits, since in addition to being able to position themselves in the sights of large companies to carry out influencer marketing strategies, they acquire an opportunity of greater caliber, to influence opinion public.

Mexico has had some striking political figures throughout its history that are currently shown on social networks, such as Felipe Calderón, Vicente Fox and Peña Nieto, who find a considerable number of followers for having been (at the time) the most important figure in the country, however there is one who is managing to stand out among them without the need to have proclaimed himself as president, Jaime Rodriguez Calderon, also know as “The Bronco”.

“The Bronco”Is opting for a creative social media strategy, which has allowed him to position the eyes of users on his publications, since he is constantly shown with a good attitude and encouraging his followers to share said content, where he even uses his same image as a mockery, winning over users and registering a high number of reactions.

An example of this we have in recent days since he has chosen to integrate some memes of the new installment of Spider-Man: No Way Home into his publications (which has been in trend for more than 3 months), achieving publications shared by thousands of people.

Similarly, and taking into account the importance that the gamer market and the consumption of streams are gaining, “El Bronco” has already officially created its gamer setup in which it seems to have invested time, money and the help of some professionals in the area , since it has its own logo and decorations like a professional streamer, also adding gaming to its social media strategies.

These types of strategies have allowed him to go viral on social networks, causing each time his publications have a greater reach and his account registers more followers, which could help him support different causes, both for his own benefit and for others.

A constant interaction with users on social networks, as well as comic and striking publications that manage to remove the minds of Internet users from their daily lives, manages to generate an effective positioning on their minds, opening an opportunity to be part of the current digital conversation and use their own image to get the most out of it, allowing whoever chooses to carry out this work to “become” a reference for users, which can directly influence their opinion about a product, social movement and even in a thought.

Striking content that manages to remove users from everyday life are key factors for the growth of followers in a social network, a fact that Jaime Rodriguez Calderon “The Bronco” shows knowing quite well.

Related Notes: