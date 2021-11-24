Reuters.- A manuscript co-authored by Albert Einstein and offering a rare glimpse into the legendary physicist’s thinking that led to his general theory of relativity was sold at auction on Tuesday for 11.7 million euros (13.17 million dollars).

Christie’s auction house had estimated value of the manuscript between 2 and 3 million euros.

The 54 pages of paper, half of them in Einstein’s handwriting, are one of only two known working papers in which the thinker addresses his famous theory that laid the foundation for modern cosmology and technologies such as GPS navigation.

The papers were in the custody of the Swiss physicist Michele Besso, a close friend and academic partner of Einstein, who co-authored the work between 1913 and 1914.

“That is also what makes it especially important, given that Einstein’s working papers prior to 1919 are extremely rare“Said Vincent Belloy, a Christie’s expert who organized the auction in Paris.

“Einstein is someone who kept very few notes, so the mere fact that the manuscript has survived and has come down to us already makes it absolutely extraordinary,” he added.

Consisting mainly of endless calculations in black ink on slightly yellowish, crumpled paper, the manuscript challenges the popular image of Einstein as an absolute genius, because it shows that even he – at least sometimes – was wrong.

“Einstein makes mistakes in this manuscript, and that I think makes it even bigger in a way, because we see the persistence, the thinking that was under construction, that is being corrected and redirected, ”said Belloy.

In May, a handwritten letter in which Einstein mentioned his famous equation E = mc², which is part of his earlier special theory of relativity, sold for close to a million euros in the United States, more than triple its estimated price. .

With his general theory of relativity, published in 1915, Einstein revolutionized modern physics when first describing gravitation as a geometric deformation of space and time, a conclusion that remains valid.

Christie’s did not disclose the name of the buyer.

