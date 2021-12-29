2021 comes to an end in just a few days and the main video game platforms take stock of a most unusual year starring multiple delays and complications, but that has also left great releases. Sales are not only everything when it comes to measuring the success of a video game, but it is usually a good yardstick to measure the impact of a game and Microsoft has made a big impact on Steam this year that ends. The list of Steam’s best-selling games of 2021 It has eight Xbox games.

As usual to review the year, Steam has enabled a special section in your store call “Best of 2021«, Where you can find some of the most popular games of the moment in categories such as« Most played »,« New releases »or« Early access graduates », although the category that interests us today is« Best sellers » . Eight Xbox games They are among the most sold of Steam 2021.

Within «Bestsellers», we find different subcategories based on the number of sales, in the section Platinum would be the ones who have sold the most, in Gold those that have sold very well but a little less, and so on Silver and Bronze. You can find Xbox games in each of the categories except in the Platinum category, where there are long-distance games or with a preferred focus on PC and eSports, such as CS: GO, DOTA 2, Rainbow Six: Siege or GTA V.

In gold we can find Forza Horizon 5, Forza Horizon 4 or Sea of ​​thieves, which has sold more than five million on Steam. In Silver they are TOge of Empires IV and Halo Infinite multiplayer, while in Bronze they are counted Microsoft Flight Simulator, Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition. That’s counting only games published by Microsoft, because you could still count other Bethesda games like DOOM, TES or Fallout, what time belong to those of Redmond.

Digital Foundry chooses a Microsoft title as its 2021 Game of the Year

Another important detail that must be specified is that all these games are available on PC Game Pass at no additional cost and still on Steam’s 2021 bestseller list. A sample of the popularity of Microsoft franchises beyond Xbox consoles and the good strategy of joint launches that it has been following for a few years now.