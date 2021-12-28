With the hustle and bustle that the kitchen can be at Christmas time, freeing the oven from some tasks can be our lifeline to avoid stress and chaos too much. That is why we like to recover recipes from holiday desserts that don’t require baking of any kind, which are also usually fresh and more palatable to taste after a more or less copious menu.

Although we have many, many recipes for desserts and sweets that are prepared without the large appliance, we have selected eight recipes with a more festive and elegant touch, with simple and relatively common ingredients in any kitchen or supermarket at this time of year. We also have options for all tastes, whether we are chocolatiers, passionate about cheesecake or looking for a lighter dessert.

Each recipe is designed for a moderate number of diners, always within the allowed margin these holidays so as not to spend with family gatherings at home. If you need to stretch the portions a little more, you just have to multiply the amounts of the ingredients as appropriate. Keep in mind that the size of the container or molds where it is served will also influence how much it spreads.

1. Nougat cake

We melt the butter in the microwave or in a saucepan over the fire. We crush the cookies and mix them with the butter and a little milk. When we have obtained a homogeneous dough, we cover with it the base of a removable mold of 18 cm in diameter, lined with baking paper (base and walls). We keep in the fridge while we prepare the filling. We hydrate the gelatin sheets in very cold water. We chop the nougat and put it in a small saucepan together with the milk. We heat while we stir until the nougat has dissolved and integrated. Then add the liquid cream and mix well. Remove the saucepan from the heat and add the well-drained gelatin leaves. We stir to homogenize and pour the mold, taking care not to damage the base. We wait for it to warm up before going to the fridge, where we let it cool for six hours or, even better, overnight. At the time of consumption we remove the cake from the refrigerator. Unmold, remove the paper and place on a serving plate. Cover with crocanti almonds and serve as is or accompanied as we recommend below.

Link to the recipe | Nougat cake without oven

2. Cava mousse

Ingredients for 4 people: 4 g of powdered gelatin, 75 ml of liquid cream, 50 ml of cava, 2 egg whites, 50 g of icing sugar, raspberries to decorate.

Elaboration: Heat the cream with the sugar until it starts to boil. Remove from the heat, add the gelatin, stir and pour the cava. Let it warm for a few minutes while we mount the egg whites until stiff. When the liquid mixture has some body and has dropped in temperature, add a third of the whites, mounted without much care, so that both mixtures have a similar texture. We finish by joining and trying not to lower the volume of the egg whites. Pour into the presentation glasses and refrigerate for at least three hours. Before serving, decorate with dehydrated raspberry or chocolate, for example.

Link to the recipe | Cava mousse.

3. Nougat flan without oven and without egg

Ingredients for 6 people . 220 g of chopped Jijona soft nougat, 600 ml of whole milk, 200 ml of whipping cream, 50 g of sugar, 5 ml of vanilla essence, 2 sachets of curd, 100 g of sugar for the caramel, 30 ml of water, 5 ml of lemon or orange juice, red berries to serve.

. 220 g of chopped Jijona soft nougat, 600 ml of whole milk, 200 ml of whipping cream, 50 g of sugar, 5 ml of vanilla essence, 2 sachets of curd, 100 g of sugar for the caramel, 30 ml of water, 5 ml of lemon or orange juice, red berries to serve. Elaboration. Place the sugar with the water and a little lemon juice in a pan, heat over low heat and let it melt, without stirring. Continue cooking until the caramel turns toasted; In this case, it is advisable not to let it brown too much so that it does not monopolize all the flavor. Prepare the flaneras and distribute the caramel in the bottom of each one and reserve. Heat the milk, cream, sugar, vanilla and curd in a saucepan, stirring with a few rods without letting it boil. Add the chopped nougat and cook the whole, stirring well until a homogeneous mixture is formed; keep cooking until thickened. You can also blend everything with a blender and then cook, stirring, until thick. Spread over the flan dishes and let cool a little. Put in the fridge to rest for at least four hours.

Link to the recipe | Nougat flan without oven and without egg.

4. Chocolate ganaché cake with raspberries

Ingredients for 4 people . 40 g of Oreo type cookies, 80 g of melted butter, 200 g of milk chocolate, 100 g of dark dessert chocolate, 200 ml of whipping cream, 200 g of raspberries, chocolate pearls or shavings.

. 40 g of Oreo type cookies, 80 g of melted butter, 200 g of milk chocolate, 100 g of dark dessert chocolate, 200 ml of whipping cream, 200 g of raspberries, chocolate pearls or shavings. Elaboration. Melt the chopped chocolates in the microwave at short intervals and medium power, stirring from time to time. Apart we heat the cream and we add it three times to the mixture of melted chocolates and stirring energetically with a silicone spatula so that the emulsion is made correctly. We reserve covered with a transparent film glued to the surface of the cream, about four hours in the refrigerator. For the base, we crush the Oreo cookies with their filling. Add the melted butter and stir until a paste forms. With it we cover the base and the sides of a removable mold or an 18 cm diameter pastry ring lined inside with acetate tape or film so that we can easily unmold it later. We chill the dough for an hour in the fridge to lock the butter. Once the time has passed, we add the ganache to the biscuit base and decorate with raspberries and chocolate.

Link to the recdeta | Chocolate ganaché cake with raspberries.

4. Yogurt and blackberry cheesecake cream

Ingredients for 10 glasses . 150 g of washed and dried blackberries, 15 g of sugar, 280 g of cream cheese spread, 30 ml of milk, 125 g of plain Greek yogurt, 50-80 g of icing sugar.

. 150 g of washed and dried blackberries, 15 g of sugar, 280 g of cream cheese spread, 30 ml of milk, 125 g of plain Greek yogurt, 50-80 g of icing sugar. Elaboration. We put the blackberries in a saucepan and add a tablespoon of water and sugar. Cook over a very low heat for 10 minutes, stirring and mashing with a fork from time to time so that they break a little. We remove and let it temper. We mix the cream cheese with the yogurt, milk and icing sugar in several batches, in order to adjust the sweetness point. Add the blackberries, stir slightly and pour into shot glasses. Let it cool in the fridge until serving time.

Link to the recipe | Yogurt and blackberry cheesecake cream.

5. Catalan coffee cream

Ingredients for 6 people . 750 ml of milk, 250 ml of freshly brewed but cooled coffee, 8 egg yolks, 15 g of cornstarch, 100 g of sugar, 1 pinch of salt, 1 vanilla bean, 1 cinnamon stick, sugar to burn.

. 750 ml of milk, 250 ml of freshly brewed but cooled coffee, 8 egg yolks, 15 g of cornstarch, 100 g of sugar, 1 pinch of salt, 1 vanilla bean, 1 cinnamon stick, sugar to burn. Elaboration. Mix the coffee with the milk in a saucepan, add the cinnamon stick and the vanilla bean to which we will have made a longitudinal cut. Heat over medium heat and remove before it starts to boil. Let it temper. Place the yolks in a large bowl and add the cornstarch and sugar. Beat with a few rods until smooth. Pour the milk with coffee without the vanilla or vanilla over the yolks, beating gently with the rods. Add the pinch of salt and pour the mixture back into a saucepan, pouring it into a Chinese to remove any impurities. Heat over low heat and cook stirring constantly, without letting it come to a boil, until it thickens. Divide into bowls, glasses or casseroles, and wait for it to cool down. Store in the fridge to cool down. Add sugar and burn with a blowtorch or burner to caramelize the surface.

Link to the recipe | Catalan coffee cream.

6. Grape and cream tartlets

Ingredients for 4 units . 150 g of Digestive type biscuits, 50 g of melted butter, 125 ml of whole milk, 85 g of sugar, 1 vanilla bean, 2 egg yolks, 10 g of cornstarch, 40 ml of water, 5 ml of fruit liqueur , 2 g of neutral gelatin powder, fresh seedless grape, raspberries and mint or spearmint ..

. 150 g of Digestive type biscuits, 50 g of melted butter, 125 ml of whole milk, 85 g of sugar, 1 vanilla bean, 2 egg yolks, 10 g of cornstarch, 40 ml of water, 5 ml of fruit liqueur , 2 g of neutral gelatin powder, fresh seedless grape, raspberries and mint or spearmint .. Elaboration. We crush the cookies and mix them with the butter. Fill the base of the tartlets and store in the refrigerator. Slowly heat the milk, reserving a little, with 45 g of sugar and the vanilla seeds. Separately mix the reserved milk with the fine corn flour, until there are no lumps. We beat the yolks a little and add them. When the milk begins to boil, we remove a few seconds to add the yolk mixture. Bring it back to a boil, stirring continuously until it thickens. Let warm and cover the tartlets with the cream. Place the grapes and raspberries on top and refrigerate while making the topping. In a saucepan we add the water and the sugar and without stirring we bring to a boil. We then add the gelatin and the liquor and stir so that it is integrated. Let it warm for a few minutes and carefully pour over each tart with the help of a spoon until covered. Refrigerate a few hours before consuming and decorate with mint.

Link to the recipe | Tartlets of grapes and cream.

7. Pineapple millefeuille and mascarpone cream

Ingredients for 4 people . 1 natural fresh pineapple, 150 g of very cold whipping cream, 15 ml of optional sweet wine, 300 g of mascarpone cheese, 40 g of icing sugar, 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, cocoa powder, almond crocanti, mint or fresh peppermint.

. 1 natural fresh pineapple, 150 g of very cold whipping cream, 15 ml of optional sweet wine, 300 g of mascarpone cheese, 40 g of icing sugar, 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, cocoa powder, almond crocanti, mint or fresh peppermint. Elaboration. In a semi deep container we whip the cream with electric rods and add the icing sugar. Add the mascarpone and sweet wine. We mix until obtaining a homogeneous cream with which we fill a pastry bag. We keep in the fridge. We peel the pineapple and, with a very sharp knife or a mandolin, cut 12 thin slices. Assemble the millefeuille by placing a pineapple sheet at the base of the plate and cover with mascarpone cream. We alternate the layers until we finish with one of cream. Sprinkle with a little cinnamon, cocoa powder and almond crocanti or other dried fruit. Garnish with fresh mint and serve.

Link to the recipe | Pineapple millefeuille and mascarpone cream.

