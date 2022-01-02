Probably the Magi need help from some of us to wrap part of gifts that will be delivered to everyone next Thursday, January 6. They are being somewhat strange parties with the incidence of COVID triggered as never before, but that will not prevent us from enjoying magic and illusion of what remains of Christmas celebrations. If you want the packages that you prepare are special, take a look at these trends that we have seen on Instagram.

With LED lights

The idea of ​​including a small string of LED lights When packing is wonderful, but either we leave the switch outside the box or we will have to pack a little before we deliver the gift or it will drain the batteries.

With DIY stampings

Much simpler is the idea of stampings, we can make our own stamp with whatever motif we want to bring kraft paper to life.

With lettering

For the most crafty there is the option of decorating the paper with techniques of lettering, including the name of the recipient of the gift or a phrase of good wishes.

Kraft paper

The Kraft paper as a base, smooth or decorated, it is being the one that most triumphs in these parties. Is very versatile and resistant and that makes us wrap more and more packages with it every time.

With nose, eyes and ears or horns …

More informal, but also very fun is the idea of ​​putting, with colored paper, eyes, nose and ears or horns to our gift packages to create images of reindeer or other animals.

With flowers and eucalyptus branches

Fresh or dried flowers, some eucalyptus twigs or pine … Organic inspiration has also arrived, setting trends in gift packaging.

With origami techniques

We can find on the net tutorials of origami-based packaging techniques, with which to turn our packaging into authentic works of art.

Polka dots and squares

If we don’t want to try too hard, we can choose a paper, or bows, that are already decorated with motifs such as polka dots or plaid which are always trending.

