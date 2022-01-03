This week pastry shops are experiencing their busiest time of the year. Just take a walk through the workshops to see long customer queues that they are going to order the sweet star of Christmas, and of the whole year: the legendary roscón de Reyes.

This bun, whose most remote origin takes us to the Roman Saturnalia –The pagan festival direct predecessor of Christmas–, it is mandatory to celebrate the Three Kings festival in Spain for several decades, and its popularity has not stopped growing.

What used to be a sumptuous product, which was made only in artisan patisseries between January 5 and 6, today can be found everywhere and for much longer. And that is why it is not always easy to distinguish a really good one.

As explained in past campaigns to Direct to the Palate Juan Antonio Martin Molero, owner of the Manacor pastry shops and former president of the Madrid Pastry Association, the roscón is a product that has spread over time. “Before we started in mid-December or even after Christmas, now at the beginning of December there is already beginning and it lasts until January 15 or 20,” explains the pastry chef. “It is a very booming and highly democratized product.”

This is good news for pastry chefs who, as Martín Molero assured us, usually make the 30% of the turnover of the whole year in the months of December and January, but it makes things more difficult for lovers of good artisanal pastries. That is why we asked the remembered president of the pastry chefs, and some of his most veteran colleagues, what are the keys to distinguish a good roscón. And they have been very accurate.

1. It is not packaged

As it explains Marta Cardenas Master, which makes in the workshop that bears his mother’s name –the Isabel Maestre National Gastronomy Award– one of the best roscones in Madrid, we are talking about a delicate product, which does not last more than two days, so if it is packaged it is not handmade.

Martín Molero is of the same opinion: “If they are in a box and on top of it in a bag, it gives us an idea that the roscón is not fresh, it is not of the day. It must be unwrapped, displayed in a display caseThen they can wrap it or give it to you in a box, but its presentation must always be visible. That is the first image he has to convey to you ”.

2. Smells right

The roscón from Valle Olid.

For Esteban Fernandez, of the Valle Olid pastry shop, which makes another well-known roscón in Madrid’s Prosperidad neighborhood, distinguishing a good elaboration at first glance is not always easy, because “the sugar and fruit on top of it can deceive anything”. As you cannot taste it before, it is important, he explains, to pay attention to the smell.

“The establishment that is making an artisan roscón all the time gives off a characteristic odor, distinguishable by the immense aroma of the orange blossom water and the orange and lemon zest ”, assures Fernández.

3. Has nuts in abundance

Isabel Maestre’s famous roscón has a lot of almonds.

For Cárdenas Maestre another important detail to distinguish a good roscón is that it has abundant almonds in its coating. “If it only has two almonds, it is a bit tacky,” he says. “If you look at it, in supermarkets the roscón doesn’t have almonds. That’s the first thing you see ”.

4. It doesn’t have too much volume

“Artisan roscones, as happens with bread, they are a little smaller “, explains Martín Molero. “We are not looking for greater volume, we give it the volume that the roscón has, without lecithin or preservatives. We add the ingredients it has to bring and it stays that way ”.

5. It’s a bit cracked

These types of “cracks” testify that the fermentation has been adequate.

Another characteristic for note that Martín Moler points out: when a roscón is a little cracked it is that fermentation has been adequate. “With this we quickly differentiate it.”

6. It is irregular

“The artisan is irregular,” says the president of the pastry chefs. “The roscón may be uniform, but it will have irregularities, it does not have perfection, because they are going to use their hands and even if you try to do it the same, it is not always the same ”.

7. It’s not cheap

As with all good products, a very easy way to tell the good from the bad is the price. For Martín Moler, it is impossible to make an acceptable roscón that has a price below 15 euros a half kilo, which is almost the cost price. Cárdenas Maestre raises this figure, even, to 25 euros.

Obviously, there are more or less cheap artisan bakeries, but generally the half-kilo roscones are below 20 euros. They are not what we could call a good roscón.

“Butter and orange blossom water have a price, and you can’t produce many roscones, because they have many fermentations ”, explains Isabel Maestre’s daughter. “The recipe is always more or less the same, it does not vary, but the price of good raw material is international. Almonds are expensive, as is butter. The roscón is expensive to produce ”.

8. If it has cream, it is put on the spot

Roscón de Cala Millor.

As Fernández explains, In good patisseries the roscones are filled on the spot, To the client’s taste. On days 5 or 6, an exception can be made with the roscones already ordered, since there is not enough if not to deliver them, but in no case should you put the cream for a long time, as the roscón becomes soft.

“When it is a bad roscón, it is concealed by colorful fruits and bad cream “, concludes Cárdenas Maestre.

This article was originally published on January 4, 2019. Esteban Fernández passed away last summer. Serve this report as a tribute to a much loved figure from Madrid’s Prosperidad neighborhood.

