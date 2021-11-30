Eibar summary and goals

11/29/2021 at 11:21 PM CET

Marc Brugues

The great dynamics of results and the good feelings with which Girona arrived at Ipurua were suddenly diluted last night. Míchel’s men collided with a superior Eibar who showed them that, to aspire to be among the best, they still have a long way to go. The Basques, solid and with individualities that make a difference, asserted their quality and took advantage of the errors of a Girona little recognizable to take the three points.

EIB GIR Index hide 1 Eibar 2 Girona 3 Goals 4 Referee 5 Incidents Eibar Yoel, Tejero, Toño García, Etxeita (Rober Correa, 46 ‘), Arbilla, Sergio Álvarez, Javi Muñoz, Edu Expósito (Atienza, 87’), Blanco Leschuk (Llorente, 83 ‘), Stoitchkov (Llorente, 83’) and Fran Sol (Corpas, 46 ‘). Girona Juan Carlos, Arnau Martínez, Jairo (Artero, 55 ‘), Bernardo, Bueno, Juncà, Aleix Garcia, Kebé (Bustos, 66’), Pol Lozano (Samu Sáiz, 55 ‘), Stuani, Baena (Calavera, 76’) . Goals 1-0 M. 15 Javi Muñoz. 1-1 M. 20 Stuani, from a penalty. 2-1 M. 39 Stoichkov. 3-1 M. 52 Sergio Álvarez. 3-2 M. 79 Busts. 4-2 M. 84. Tejero. Referee Caparrós Hernández (Valencian Committee). TA: Etxeita (18 ‘), Edu Expósito (25’) and Fran Sol (36 ‘) / Kebé (64’). TR: Juncà (74 ‘). Incidents Ipurua. 3,200 viewers

And this, it seemed that Girona was holding the initial exchange of blows when Stuani, from a penalty, equaled Javi Muñoz’s opening goal. Before the half part, Stoichkov with a goal from outside the area signed a 2-1 that, just to start the restart, Sergio Alvarez expanded into a strategy action.

The good goal of Nahuel Bustos put minimal emotion to a match that, between the expulsion of Juncà and Tejero’s fourth goal was liquidated. With the defeat, the Girona team miss out on the opportunity to get into promotion play-off positions.