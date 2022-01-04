88 Spanish streamers in one of the events of the year.

Sometimes the only thing a multiplayer game needs to become a media phenomenon is the loudspeaker of the content creators, if you put together some of the most famous content creators in the industry, better than better. This was the case with games like Fortnite, Among Us, Fall Guys or Rust, although this survival game already has many years behind it and a community that is more than consolidated. Egoland 2, the second season of the private server for content creators in Spanish, will open its doors shortly and this is the final list of participants.

Egoland took place at the beginning of last 2021 and managed to be a huge success, so much so that it set a precedent for future collaborations between streamers in various games such as Arkadia in Ark: Survival Evolved, Marbvella Vice in GTAV or Tortillaland in Minecraft. This second edition of Egoland is expected to last approximately one month, until mid-February and its list of confirmed participants is as follows.

As you can see, a total of 88 streamers with the best of the sector in our language. It has veterans such as Rubius, AuronPlay, Luzu, Revenant, MenosTrece, Jagger, AlexElCapo, Lolito or Alexby himself, promoter of the server. In addition to other well-known names along with others, maybe not so much. As always, these types of events are an opportunity to make themselves known for more modest streamers.

Steam kicks off its Winter Sale with incredible discounts

Egoland 2 will eat on January 7 and it can be followed through the personal channels of each of the content creators. It already depends on which of them best suits your gaming or humor tastes, the thanks is that each participant has a different way of playing and very entertaining improvised dynamics are created between one or more streamers.

Related topics: Pc

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe