

Nov 12, 2021 at 18:41 CET



Colombian Egan Bernal (Ineos), winner of the 2019 Tour de France and the 2021 Giro d’Italia, is already preparing for the next season with work series at the German velodrome in Büttgen aimed at improving his position on the bike in the time trials.

After a few weeks off, Egan Bernal, 24, He returned to training with his Dutch teammate Dylan Van Baarle on German soil to improve your position in the chronos on the track of a velodrome.

As explained by his team on their social networks, Bernal is working with experts in aerodynamics, who analyze aspects such as his position on the bike or the position of the saddle.

With these tests, Bernal’s objective is to reduce the differences in the time trial stages with his main competitors in the big tests, such as the double winner of the Tour Tadej Pogacar (UAE-Team Emirates) and his compatriot, triple winner of the Vuelta Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma).