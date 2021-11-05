We were not taken by surprise by the extremely negative reception of the new eFootball 2022. But not because of the name change, where the iconic acronyms of PES (Pro Evolution Soccer), but because it is a launch demo with the promise of being updated and expanded over the next few months before saying goodbye to 2021. And unfortunately it will no longer be like that.

No, version 1.0.0 will not finally be released on November 11, since Konami has just made a statement apologizing and making it clear that it has been forced to delay this update until spring 2022.

Not only are we not going to have a stable release until well into next year, but the addition of more game modes or support for mobile devices is being postponed. Although this does not mean that it will not receive a patch in between, because Konami does plan version 0.9.1 from today, where numerous bugs will be fixed on all systems. And it will continue to be polished throughout all these months. But without weight changes, yes.

On the other hand, the bundles of premium players in reserve that were planned for use in version 1.0.0 are immediately canceled. And therefore, automatic refunds have also been made to all the people who bought them ahead of time. In the end he was not misled (unfortunately) with the “death of PES” before going on the market. It is seen that Messi has a tail.