Much was said about the launch of eFootbal 2022, first because of the change in the business model and then because of the errors in its preliminary version. After that failed launch, Konami promised to fix the game, and now decided to postpone the launch of the game for the next Argentine autumn instead of the date given for November.

This launch delay also affects the mobile version of eFootball and the paid game pack. In both cases, Konami will have to refund the money invested by users in the packages Premium and pre-orders.

November 11, 2021 was the date chosen by Konami for the launch of eFootball. From this game we only had 1vs1 offline matches against the AI, as well as 1vs1 online in event.

In regards to some features in-game that eFootball had prepared for us, we can name the following: Creative Teams (a kind of MyClub of the PES), new types of players classified into Standard, Trending, Featured and Legendary. On the other hand the eFootball creative League, Tour Event, Challenge Event, Online Quick Match and Online Match Lobby would be some of the new modes.

The confirmation was given through a statement on its website, where Konami reported on the postponement of the game. In the article they write: “Unfortunately, we have come to the conclusion that it takes more time to deliver the product with the quality that will meet the expectations of our users and we have decided to postpone the delivery.”.

On the other hand, the company reiterated its apologies to users of both consoles and mobile devices. “Please understand that we have made this decision to ensure that your experience with eFootball 2022 for mobile devices is the best it can be. To this end, we are all fully committed to working on both the mobile and console versions to enhance the gaming experience. for all. We promise this wait will be worth it, so please continue to give us your kind support for eFootball PES 2021 and eFootball 2022.“.

