eFootball 2022 delays its update until spring, the mobile version and cancels the Premium pack

eFootball 2022 did not have the best of premieres at the end of last September. The new Konami football franchise that replaces the classic PES had and has multitude of bugs and errors That tarnish the good things about this new F2P bet within the genre. The bad news is that the patch planned for these days has been delayed to spring 2022, without even a specific date, as well as the version of the game for mobile phones. The Premium pack has been directly canceled.

As reported by Konami through a release, patch 1.0.0 that was scheduled to be released on November 11 is delayed to spring 2022 and therefore the Premium Pack is canceled, since offered exclusive items that were going to be available after the arrival of this update. The team has confirmed that there will be returns for those who have already purchased this content.

“We have been working diligently to distribute an update that will bring new content to the game, including a new mode where you can harden and play with an original team, as well as support for mobile devices on November 11, 2021,” says Konami. “Unfortunately, we have concluded that it takes more time to deliver the product with the quality that will meet the expectations of our users and we have decided to postpone the delivery. “

The positive point is that a minor update, 0.9.1, will be released to fix some known bugs. It will arrive sequentially on each of the available platforms starting today, November 5.

While Konami works to improve its new proposed F2P football experience, 2K Sports is considering acquiring the rights to FIFA and fully entering the genre, which could also mean the definitive name change for EA’s FIFA. Question that they have been studying for a long time.