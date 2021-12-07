This December 7 and 8, the Alliance for the Strategic Value of Brands (AVE) celebrates the Effie Awards Mexico 2021 in online format, the annual contest that recognizes marketing and communication strategies that exceed their business objectives and, therefore , give verifiable results.

During the two days of the most important and valued event by the industry, even above Cannes Lions, the winners of gold, silver and bronze in each category will be announced, as well as the recognition of the Agency of the Year and the Advertiser of the anus.

This year, during the award ceremony, the AVE will present a series of conferences on marketing trends, creativity as an element of transformation and the effectiveness of cross-media campaigns in video. These presentations will be delivered by five industry representatives:

● Marco Casarín, General Director of Meta in Mexico, will share his vision on the role of social networks in social transformation, on issues such as diversity and inclusion and economic recovery.

Joe Willke, President of BASES and President of Consumer Neuroscience NielsenIQ, will present the talk “Putting the creative back in advertising”, in which, based on the analyzes carried out, he will refer to the transformative power of creativity

Alfonso Alcocer, Partner Advertising, Marketing & Commerce S-Latam at Deloitte Digital, will share the presentation “A look at the marketing trends of 2022”, in which he will present the topics that will mark the industry’s agenda for the next 12 months, as well as the main results and insights of the study they carried out globally.

On the other hand, Miguel Lara, Brand Measurement Lead SpLatam at Google, and Miguel Anaya, Digital Solutions Specialist at Nielsen Mexico, will detail the way in which users have chosen to use more than one platform to consume audiovisual content, and the changes that this It has generated in the advertising strategies of the brands in the presentation “Cross-media efficiencies in video”.

Claudio Flores, President of the Board of Directors of AVE, pointed out that “Effie Awards have recognized and promoted the culture of excellence for 22 years in Mexico, honoring ideas that meet and exceed the business objectives for which they were designed.”

He added that, this year, the Effie Awards was chaired by Manuel Bravo, President and CEO of Bayer Mexico, and by Carlos Vaca, CEO of BBDO, who chaired the Effie Advisory Council, made up of 14 representatives of the ecosystem who safeguarded transparency. of the contest.

He highlighted that Effie is the most valued recognition in the industry for being a business award, where marketing and communication are essential for the development and growth of brands, companies and organizations. In addition, he added that he is recognized for the quality of the Jury and for his high standards of transparency, which is governed by global rules.